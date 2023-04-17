Renewable Fuel Market – Exclusive Report Study with Forecast to 2031

Renewable Fuel Share

Global Renewable Fuel Market estimated to exceed US$ 2034.6 billion by 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renewable fuel market size was valued at $955 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2034.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. Renewable fuel refers to any type of fuel that is produced from renewable resources such as biomass, wind, solar, or geothermal energy. Unlike non-renewable fuels such as oil, coal, and natural gas, which are finite resources that will eventually be depleted, renewable fuels are sustainable and can be produced indefinitely.

The key players operating in the renewable fuel industry are Clean Energy Fuels, Cosan SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, My Eco Energy, Neste, Renewable Energy Group, Shell plc, Suncor Energy Inc., Total Energies, and Valero Energy Corporation.

Renewable fuel market demand secure and sustainable fuel is expected to increase the demand for biofuels across the globe. Several government support programs for eco-alternatives of fuel and consumption of biofuel are expected to grow at significant levels over the next few decades.

Biomass-based diesel and ethanol represent the majority share of renewable energy. According to the Tracking Transport report by the International Energy Agency, transportation biofuel production has expanded by over 6%.

Renewable fuel industry growth was driven by a tax incentive available to gasoline marketers, fueling the use of ethanol as a gas extender and octane enhancer, largely by independent marketers looking for a competitive edge against the major oil companies.

Some examples of renewable fuels include:

Biofuels: Biofuels are made from organic matter, such as plants and crops, and are typically used to replace traditional fossil fuels in transportation. Ethanol and biodiesel are two common types of biofuels.

Hydrogen: Hydrogen fuel is produced by using renewable energy to split water into its component parts of hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen fuel can be used to power vehicles or generate electricity.

Wind and solar power: Wind and solar power can be used to generate electricity that can be used to power homes and businesses.

Geothermal energy: Geothermal energy involves using heat from the Earth's core to generate electricity or heat buildings.

Asia-Pacific dominated the renewable fuel market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a notable pace during the forecast period. Rising population and widespread electrification in rural homes are fueling the demand for energy to power homes, businesses and communities.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, airplanes powered by biomass-based sustainable aviation fuels, and biodiesel-powered buses are just a few examples of how sustainable fuels have already affected the transportation industry.

Wind and solar being significant contributors for the same. Thermal power generation (64% of the global power mix in 2021) strongly recovered in 2021(5.7%), while wind and solar generation continued to rise at a steady pace (16.0% and 23.0%, respectively).

Hydropower, solar, and wind sources are widely used, however, geothermal and biofuel segments are experiencing rising demand for the same. availability of cheap alternatives and fluctuating oil & gas prices impact the for renewable fuel market growth. Meanwhile, energy transition goals are expected to drive renewable fuel market growth in the projection period.

Wind source is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 8.3%, in terms of revenue, during the renewable fuel market forecast period.

The renewable fuel market is gaining momentum owing to several joint as well as individual initiatives from government and private players. The Paris agreement and net zero target pledges have played a big role in the energy shift occurring worldwide.

