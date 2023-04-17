Rapidly Increasing Energy Consumption Drives The Growth of Energy Storage Market During Forecast Period 2023-2030 | MRFR
The Global Energy Storage Market is driven by a rapidly evolving power generation segment with a healthy CAGR of 13.24% during forecast period of 2022 to 2030

Global Energy Storage Industry Overview:
According to MRFR analysis, the Global Energy Storage Market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.24% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 5.41 billion by 2030.
The global energy storage market refers to the industry that develops and sells various technologies and systems for storing energy on a large scale. This includes devices and systems that can store electrical energy, such as batteries, pumped hydro storage, compressed air energy storage, flywheels, and thermal energy storage, among others. The global energy storage market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for reliable power supply, declining costs of energy storage technologies, and supportive government policies and regulations.
COVID-19 Impact on Energy Storage Market:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global energy storage market. The pandemic has caused disruptions to global supply chains, leading to delays in the delivery of energy storage components and equipment. Many energy storage projects have been delayed due to COVID-19-related restrictions on construction and workforce availability. Economic slowdowns and reduced energy demand have led to a decline in new energy storage project installations.
Energy Storage Market Drivers:
1. Increased Renewable Energy Generation: As the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power has grown, so has the need for energy storage systems to balance the intermittent nature of these sources.
2. Grid Stability and Resilience: Energy storage systems can help to stabilize the electric grid by providing backup power during periods of high demand or outages. They can also help to increase the resiliency of the grid to extreme weather events.
3. Cost Reduction: Advances in technology and economies of scale have made energy storage systems more affordable, making them increasingly competitive with traditional forms of energy generation and distribution.
4. Energy Efficiency: Energy storage systems can help to optimize energy usage by storing excess energy during periods of low demand and releasing it during peak demand, reducing the need for costly and inefficient peaker plants.
5. Electric Vehicle Adoption: The growth of the electric vehicle market has led to increased demand for energy storage systems to support charging infrastructure and manage the fluctuating demand on the grid.
6. Energy Independence: Energy storage systems can provide individuals and businesses with a greater degree of energy independence, allowing them to generate and store their own power and reduce reliance on the grid.
7. Government Support: Governments around the world are increasingly promoting the use of energy storage systems through policies and incentives, such as tax credits and subsidies, to support the growth of the industry.
Regional Analysis:
The largest region of the global energy storage market is currently Asia-Pacific. The region is home to several major economies, including China, Japan, and South Korea, which have made significant investments in energy storage technologies and infrastructure.
Asia-Pacific region has seen a rapid growth in renewable energy capacity, particularly in solar and wind power, which has driven the demand for energy storage solutions. The region also has a large population and a rapidly growing middle class, which has led to increased energy demand and the need for more reliable and resilient power systems.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Energy Storage Market has been segmented into type and end-user.
Based on the type, the market has been segmented into mechanical, thermal, electro-chemical and chemical.
Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into utility, commercial and industrial and residential.
Energy Storage Market Key Findings:
1. Growing demand for renewable energy: The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power is driving the demand for energy storage systems.
2. Falling costs of energy storage: The cost of energy storage systems, particularly batteries, has been declining over the past few years due to technological advancements and economies of scale.
3. Growing interest from utilities: Utilities are showing more interest in energy storage systems as they look for ways to integrate more renewable energy into their grids and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.
4. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles: The growth of the electric vehicle market is also driving demand for energy storage systems, as they require batteries for energy storage.
5. Favorable government policies: Governments around the world are implementing policies and incentives to encourage the adoption of energy storage systems.
Key Players:
• Tesla Inc. (US)
• AES Corporation (US)
• Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada)
• SolarReserve LLC. (US)
• General Electric Company (US)
• Linde AG (Germany)
• Highview Power Storage (UK)
• Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Voith GmbH (Germany)
• Hydrostor Inc. (Canada)
