DPM ATTENDS CHURCH SERVICE AT SPRINGFIELD

Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga attended a church service amongst a small but powerful congregation of Solomon Islanders at Springfield, Queensland on Sunday.

Hon. Maelanga is in Brisbane this week for the Australia Solomon Islands Business Forum (ASIBF) scheduled for Tuesday 18 April, where he will deliver the Keynote Address at the Forum on behalf of the Solomon Islands Government.

Accompanying the Deputy Prime Minister to the church service was the Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia His Excellency Robert Sisilo and the Consular General George Tuti of the Solomon Islands Office in Brisbane.

A retired pastor, Festus Fama’aea conveyed a challenging message to the Deputy Prime Minister when handing over a special gift during the church service.

“After you finish being an Honourable Member for Parliament – you will be a preacher” Pastor, Festus Fama’aea.

Retired Pastor Festus and his wife are living in Australia. Both of them previously served the government of Solomon Islands. The Pastor was a clerk to the legislative assembly and his good wife was the Executive Secretary for the Late Hon Peter Kenilorea when he was the Prime Minister.

DPM Maelanga conversed with Pastor Festus and wife as HE Robert Sisilo looks on

