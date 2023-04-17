SINU PAYS COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRIME MINITERS OFFICE

A team from the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) including the Vice Chancellor Prof. Transform Aqorau made a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare recently.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed and shared during the visit.

The Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare assured the SINU’s VC and his team of the SIG’s plans to see SINU develop into an internationally recognized university. The government is pleased to note that SINU has enrolled some international students for the first time this year.

SINU VC assured the PM that the SINU council and staff are committed to work toward developing an internationally recognized University.

The SINU VC Prof. Transform Aqorau also informed PM that they had earlier met with the PG2023 Games Organising Committee (GOC) and Government Services Integration Committee (GSIC) and has informed the Prime Minister of SINU’s support to the preparations towards hosting of the Pacific Games 2023.

The SINU VC Prof. Transform Aqorau said that he has advised SINU’s staff and students to offer their time in taking up voluntary service for GOC as well has supporting the government through GSIC for the Safe & Green Games Campaign in keeping Honiara Clean.

