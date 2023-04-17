RELIEF SUPPLIES FINALISED AND READY FOR SHIPMENT

The National Disaster Management Office says relief operations for Tikopia, Anuta, Duff Island and Reef Islands in Temotu province has now been finalised. This follows on from the Initial Damage Assessment and Emergency Relief Operation conducted by a multisectoral assessment team earlier this year.

The NDMO made the statement following concerns raised and carried by the National Broadcaster SIBC’s news on Saturday.

In a statement, the Chief of Operations Officer at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Mr Alenge Hotoravu said that the procurement of supplies for shipment to the Temotu outer islands has been finalised and relief deployment is expected at the end of this month.

“The relief operation is now finalized for procurement of food relief and shipment to Temotu Outer Islands. Take note, this is a non-declared event, and we are following closely the SIG procurement processes. Furthermore, approvals have to be sought from Cabinet, which has been done, and the necessary administrative clearances at MOFT and MECDM have been satisfied as well. We are expecting that the relief deployment will be undertaking by the end of April 2023”.

Mr Alenge says the work to organise the relief assistance only came about after presentation and approval by the N-DOC of the Initial Damage Assessment carried out by the multisectoral assessment team that visited the two islands after tropical cyclones Kevin and Judy left a trail of destruction especially in the Agricultural sector.

The NDMO would also like to inform that the public that assistance to a disaster situation usually comes in two folds. The first is Emergency Relief, which is the immediate support provided to impacted people to minimize suffering and it normally involves basic human needs such as food, water and shelter. Tikopia and Anuta have been provided some support in the emergency relief phase during the deployment of multisectoral assessment team last month.

The second is the recovery phase that is about restoring or improving the livelihood and health of people living in a disaster-stricken area. This phase aims to help the community recover economically, physically and socially.

The food relief comes under the recovery phase.

