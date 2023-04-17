Conveyor Belt Market Size to Hit US$ 8.0 Billion by 2028 - Industry Analysis

Conveyor Belt Market Trends

The global conveyor belt market size reached US$ 6.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 8.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.15% during 2023-2028, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

A conveyor belt represents material handling equipment used for transporting supplies, components, and materials, efficiently and effortlessly in manufacturing facilities. They are available in medium-weight, lightweight, and heavy-weight categories. These conveyor belt variants are mostly made from rubber or plastic compounds, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), styrene-butadiene rubber, polyester, and nylon fabric. They help save time and space, enhance the process quality, require less power, and offer high versatility and cost-effectiveness. Consequently. they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, including mining and metallurgy, manufacturing, chemicals, oils and gases, aviation, food and beverage (F&B), etc.

Conveyor Belt Industry Trends and Drivers:

The rising product demand from the F&B segment to minimize human contact, lower the material handling time, and make food processing safer is primarily driving the conveyor belt market. Additionally, the growing e-commerce industry and the elevating usage of the belt in warehouses and distribution centers to transport products, reduce labor costs, and improve productivity are also positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, the inflating investments by government bodies aimed at promoting infrastructural developments and the expanding need from the construction segment to connect the broken equipment are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of various customized, eco-friendly, and self-cleaning products by key manufacturers in multiple shapes and sizes to adequately cater to the requirements of the end-user industries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of the product in mining projects to transport crushed and excavated rocks in an efficient manner is expected to propel the conveyor belt market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt

Light-Weight Conveyor Belt

Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt

Breakup by End-Use:

Mining and Metallurgy

Manufacturing

Chemicals, Oils and Gases

Aviation

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Some of Conveyor belt manufacturers are

1. Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.,

2. Fenner,

3. Intralox,

4. Volta Belting Technology Ltd.,

5. Fives.

