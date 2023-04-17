RNA-based Therapeutic Market: Advancements in RNA Technology and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RNA-based therapeutics are a type of medicine that use RNA molecules to treat diseases. RNA stands for ribonucleic acid, which is a molecule that plays a key role in the production of proteins in the body. RNA-based therapeutics work by targeting specific RNA molecules in the body to either enhance or inhibit their activity, which can have therapeutic effects.

The RNA-based therapeutic market is the industry that produces and sells these types of medicines. This market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to advances in RNA technology and the potential for RNA-based therapeutics to treat a wide range of diseases, including genetic disorders, cancer, and viral infections. Some examples of RNA-based therapeutics that are already on the market include mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 and RNA-based treatments for certain types of cancer.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒.𝟗𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐭 $𝟐𝟓.𝟏𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟕.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐍𝐀-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬:

mRNA therapeutics: These are RNA molecules that provide instructions for the body's cells to produce proteins that can treat or prevent diseases.

siRNA therapeutics: These are small RNA molecules that can silence or reduce the activity of specific genes associated with diseases.

Antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics: These are short RNA molecules that can bind to and alter the activity of specific RNA molecules in the body.

Delivery methods: RNA-based therapeutics can be delivered to the body using various methods, such as lipid nanoparticles, electroporation, or viral vectors.

Therapeutic applications: RNA-based therapeutics can be used to treat a variety of diseases, including genetic disorders, cancer, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

These segments are not mutually exclusive, and many RNA-based therapeutics may fall into multiple categories depending on their specific characteristics and applications.

Impact of COVID-19 on RNA Based Therapeutics Market-

There was a steep decline in the number of patients visiting clinics and hospitals for RNA based therapies, which, in turn, decreased the demand for RNA based therapeutic products, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic. This impacted the global RNA based therapeutic market negatively.

Also, mRNA vaccines could potentially offer long-term solutions all over the world for diseases ranging from influenza to AIDS, but owing to lockdown measures and temporary closure of research institutes and academic research, the demand for RNA based therapeutic solutions decreased significantly.

This trend is quite likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐍𝐀-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬:

Advancements in RNA technology: The development of new RNA-based therapeutic platforms, such as mRNA vaccines and RNA interference (RNAi) therapies, has significantly expanded the potential applications of RNA-based therapeutics.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing globally, driving the demand for new and effective treatments.

Growing investment in RNA-based therapeutics: The RNA-based therapeutic market has attracted significant investment from both private and public sectors, which has helped to accelerate research and development efforts and bring new products to market.

Regulatory landscape: The regulatory landscape for RNA-based therapeutics is evolving rapidly, with new guidelines and regulations being developed to ensure the safety and efficacy of these products.

COVID-19 pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development and adoption of mRNA vaccines, which has increased public awareness of RNA-based therapeutics and their potential applications.

These factors are likely to continue to shape the RNA-based therapeutic market in the coming years, driving innovation, investment, and growth in this sector.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐍𝐀-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Moderna Inc.

BioNTech SE

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Translate Bio Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Silence Therapeutics plc

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

