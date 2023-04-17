Tea Market Share, Size, Trends, Value, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

The Tea Market is expected to reach US$ 31.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐓𝐞𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, The global tea market size reached US$ 23.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

Tea is a popular aromatic beverage that is prepared by pouring hot water over the dried leaves of the tea plant, scientifically known as Camellia sinensis. Tea is among the most consumed beverages across the globe. Tea is known for its refreshing taste, aroma, and several health benefits. It contains caffeine, which provides a stimulating effect on the body and is also rich in antioxidants and other compounds that are beneficial for health. There are several types of tea, including black, green, white, oolong, and herbal tea, each with unique flavors and properties.

Tea Market Trends:

The increasing demand for healthy beverages represents one of the significant factors driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the rising awareness about the health benefits of tea, and the popularity of tea culture worldwide are contributing to the growth of the tea market. The market is also driven by the increasing popularity of specialty teas, such as herbal and fruit teas. Other factors, including the emergence of new tea varieties and flavors, the easy product availability at affordable price points and convenient packaging solutions, and the increasing demand for premium tea products, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Tea Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the tea market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Tata Consumer Products Limited

• Unilever

• Associated British Foods Plc.

• Taetea

• Barry’s Tea

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global tea market on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Green Tea

• Black Tea

• Oolong Tea

• Others

Breakup by Packaging:

• Plastic Containers

• Loose Tea

• Paper Boards

• Aluminium Tin

• Tea Bags

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

Regional Insights:

• China

• India

• Kenya

• Sri Lanka

• Turkey

• Vietnam

• Others

