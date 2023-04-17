The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Sudan Asks Moroccan Nationals to Remain Vigilant, Avoid Confrontation Areas

MOROCCO, April 17 - Following the current events in the Republic of Sudan, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Khartoum urges all Moroccan nationals in this country to remain vigilant and avoid areas of confrontation, in order to preserve their safety.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the embassy advised Moroccan nationals not to leave their homes at this time and to respect the instructions of the competent Sudanese authorities.

To communicate with Moroccan nationals in Sudan and provide the necessary services, the Moroccan embassy in Khartoum provides them with the following telephone number: 00249123613284.

The embassy also calls on all Moroccan citizens wishing to travel to Sudan to postpone their trip.

MAP: 15 avril 2023