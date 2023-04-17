Ramsey Solutions and the Army National Guard Celebrate Teachers with The Ramsey Teacher Appreciation Giveaway for National Financial Literacy Month

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, Tenn., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Solutions is celebrating 10 years of honoring teachers with a teacher appreciation giveaway during April, which is National Financial Literacy Month. This year, the Army National Guard is presenting the Ramsey Teacher Appreciation Giveaway for pre-K through 12th-grade teachers. One teacher will win a $5,000 vacation of their choice, and two additional teachers will each win a $3,000 vacation of their choice. Educators can register now through April 30 at ramseysolutions.com/teacher.

“Teachers are crucial to students and a big part of what we do here at Ramsey Solutions,” said Jim King, the executive vice president of Ramsey Education. “The work they put in during their day, and even outside of their typical hours, speaks to the devotion they have toward improving the lives of their students. To recognize educators in this small way through the teacher appreciation giveaway, it’s my hope they will feel encouraged to continue this important work of educating the next generation.”

As more states require a personal finance course to graduate high school, new research shows the importance of learning solid money principles early. The Financial Literacy Crisis in America 2023 report reveals nearly 3 in 4 Americans said if they’d learned more about personal finance in high school, they would’ve made fewer mistakes with money. Currently, only 17% of U.S. adults said they took a personal finance course in high school.

Ramsey Education’s “Foundations in Personal Finance” curriculum has helped to bridge that gap for more than 6 million students in middle schools, high schools and universities who’ve been enrolled in a class that uses the curriculum. The easy-to-use lessons meet standards in all 50 states as well as national standards for personal finance. It has now been used in more than 45% of high schools nationwide. Trusted by educators for more than 15 years, “Foundations in Personal Finance” teaches students how to budget, save, spend wisely, invest and give generously — lessons that’ll last a lifetime.



About The Financial Literacy Crisis in America | The Financial Literacy Crisis in America is a biannual research study conducted by Ramsey Solutions to gain an understanding of personal growth behaviors, attitudes and opinions of everyday Americans. The nationally representative sample with 2,353 U.S. adults was fielded from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2022, using a third-party research panel.



About Ramsey Education | Ramsey Education, a division of Ramsey Solutions, was created more than 20 years ago in response to the common statement about personal finance, “I wish I had learned this in high school!” In 2008, Ramsey Solutions developed “Foundations in Personal Finance,” a personal finance curriculum for high school students that has since impacted the lives of over 6 million students. With additional personal finance curriculum for higher education institutions and a high school entrepreneurship curriculum, Ramsey Education wants to see every student in America enter adulthood with the knowledge and skills to handle money confidently and ultimately live up to their fullest potential.

