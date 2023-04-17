Overhead Cranes market is projected to grow from US$ 5878.86 million in 2022 to US$ 7767.48 million by 2030
Overhead Cranes Market
The American Chamber of Commerce claims that because there is a large labor pool and low land costs, investing in this is very beneficial.UNITED STATES, NEW YORK, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the global overhead cranes market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.06% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 7767.48 million by 2030.
The global overhead cranes market refers to the market for large industrial cranes that are used to lift and move heavy loads in factories, warehouses, construction sites, and other industrial settings. Overhead cranes are typically mounted on a beam that runs along the ceiling of a building or structure, and they use a hoist or trolley to lift and transport heavy objects. The market is driven by factors such as increasing industrialization, growing demand for automation and efficiency, and expansion of manufacturing and construction sectors across the world.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global overhead cranes market. The pandemic has led to disruptions in supply chains, reduced demand for certain types of products, and overall economic uncertainty, which has affected the market negatively. On the other hand, the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of automation and efficient production processes, which has increased the demand for overhead cranes in some industries.
During the early stages of the pandemic, many manufacturing facilities and construction sites were shut down due to lockdowns and restrictions on movement, which led to a decline in demand for overhead cranes.
Regional Analysis
The largest region of the global overhead cranes market is Asia-Pacific. This region is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies such as China, India, and South Korea, which have seen a significant increase in industrialization and infrastructure development over the past few decades.
The demand for overhead cranes in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing need for automation and efficiency in manufacturing and construction industries. The region is a major hub for industries such as automotive, electronics, and construction, which require the use of overhead cranes for material handling and production processes.
Market Segmentation
The global overhead cranes market has been segmented into type and end-user.
Based on the type, the market has been segmented into single girder overhead cranes and double girder overhead cranes.
Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into automotive, paper, utility and aerospace.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are:
• Konecranes Plc (Finland)
• Cargotec (Finland)
• Terex Cranes (U.S.)
• Eilbeck Cranes (Australia)
• Ergonomic Partners (US)
• Columbus McKinnon Corporation (U.S.)
• EMH Inc (U.S.)
• Weihua Group (China)
• ABUS Kransysteme GmbH (Germany)
