Taiwan Taoyuan Daxi International Wood Furniture Craft and Design Competition is now open, total prize US$49,000

Daxi Wood Art Eco Museum hosts Competition with US$49,000 prize. Goal: promote Daxi's wood furniture and raise global awareness of Taiwan's wood furniture.
TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daxi Wood Art Eco Museum of Taoyuan City is hosting the First Daxi International Wood Furniture Craft and Design Competition with a prize pool of US$49,000(NT$1.5 million). The competition aims to promote Daxi's wood furniture craft, encourage diversity and innovation in the industry, and raise international awareness of Taiwan's wood furniture. Creators from all over the world are welcome to participate.
The "An Inspired Life with Wood Furniture" competition seeks original submissions from designers interested in creating artistic wood furniture that enhances daily life. It has two categories, Youth and Social, and emphasizes innovation, technique, and practicality to encourage young students and the public to engage in wood furniture design and production. The goal is to create original works that have not been previously sold or awarded. More information can be found on the official website.
To ensure fairness and international perspectives in the selection process, the competition has invited Kasper Holst Pedersen, CEO and chief craftsman of the Danish furniture brand PP Møbler, and Professor Takamitsu Tanaka, specializing in industrial design at Iwate University in Japan, to join the judging panel. The competition aims to connect Taiwan's wood furniture design creativity with global trends and discover emerging talent in the field.
Daxi Wood Art Ecomuseum's Director, Chen Qian-hui, aims to attract both domestic and foreign wood art and design creativity through the competition, leveraging Daxi's century-long history of wood art industry and excellent furniture making craftsmanship. The competition's goal is to make Daxi a window to showcase Taiwan's wood furniture craftsmanship and design strength to the world, shaping the brand image of "Furniture City." It also aims to provide a platform for domestic and foreign wood furniture creation and technical exchange, offering various activities for people to experience and learn about wood art, and promoting the consumption of wood life aesthetics.
The Daxi Wood Furniture Competition is accepting entries until May 31, 2023. Students and social creators from any country can participate in the two-stage competition by submitting registration forms and design drawings or photos of their works. Finalists will receive a subsidy of US$330 (NT$10,000) to make their works. Visit https://dfcd.tycg.gov.tw/ for more information.
