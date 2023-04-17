Wheat Flour Market Size, Trends, Top Companies, Growth Factors, Industry Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

The report has segmented the wheat flour market on the basis of type, end-use, distribution channel and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global wheat flour market size reached US$ 241.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 305.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

Wheat flour is a type of flour made by grinding whole wheat kernels or grains. It is one of the most used flours in the world and is a staple ingredient in many types of bread, baked goods, and pasta. Wheat flour is produced by first removing the outer bran and germ from the wheat kernels, leaving only the starchy endosperm. This endosperm is then grounded into a fine powder to create flour. The degree of grinding and the quality of the wheat used can affect the color, texture, and flavor of the flour. Wheat flour can be classified into several types based on the protein content and how finely it is ground. The most used types are all-purpose flour which is a general-purpose flour with a medium protein content, suitable for a wide range of baking applications, bread flour which is a high-protein flour specifically designed for making bread, with a stronger gluten structure that helps to create a chewy and elastic dough, cake flour which is a low-protein flour that is finely ground, with a lower gluten content that produces a tender and delicate crumb in cakes and pastries, whole wheat flour which is made by grinding the entire wheat kernel, including the bran and germ, and is higher in fiber and nutrients than refined wheat flour. Wheat flour is a rich source of carbohydrates, protein, and dietary fiber, as well as minerals like iron, zinc, and magnesium. However, it is also high in gluten, which can cause digestive issues for some people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wheat-flour-market/requestsample

Wheat Flour Market Trends:

The rising health consciousness among consumers represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. This, coupled with shifting consumer preference toward healthful product varieties that improve the overall health and wellness is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, whole wheat flour is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and is associated with a range of health benefits, including improved digestion, lower cholesterol levels, and reduced risk of chronic diseases, which is driving the adoption of wheat flour worldwide. In line with this, the rising trend of clean-label, such as non-GMO and organic bakery products and whole-grain products, are contributing to the growth of the wheat flour market. Moreover, the rising popularity of whole wheat food commodities, including cookies, bread, cakes, pasta, and noodles is boosting the market growth. The market is also driven by the increasing demand for baked goods. Other factors, such as the easy availability and affordability of the product, rising population, and rapid urbanization, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Wheat Flour Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the wheat flour market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Wudeli Flour Mill Group

• Ardent Mills LLC

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• General Mills

• Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited

• Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd

• Acarsan Flour

• Korfez Flour Mills

• George Weston Foods Limited

• Hodgson Mill, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• All-Purpose Flour

• Semolina Flour

• Whole-Wheat Flour

• Fine Wheat Flour

• Bread Flour

• Other

Breakup by End-Use:

• Food Use

• Feed Use

• Bio-Fuel

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Independent Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Others)

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=570&flag=C

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Cassava Starch Market

Potato Starch Market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.