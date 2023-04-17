Emerging Markets to Drive Apixaban (Eliquis) Market Growth at a CAGR of 7.5%

Apixaban {Eliquis} Market, By Dosage form, By Distribution channel, By Route of administration, and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apixaban (Eliquis) market refers to the market for a type of anticoagulant medication that is used to prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events in patients with atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism.
Apixaban works by inhibiting the activity of a clotting factor in the blood called Factor Xa, which helps to prevent the formation of blood clots. It is typically administered orally in tablet form, and is often used as an alternative to other anticoagulant medications such as warfarin.
The Apixaban market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing demand for more effective and safer anticoagulant medications, and the expanding use of apixaban for new indications such as the prevention of venous thromboembolism in hospitalized patients.The market is also influenced by factors such as increasing competition from other anticoagulant medications, the high cost of apixaban compared to other treatments, and the need for ongoing monitoring of patients taking apixaban to ensure safety and efficacy.
Despite these challenges, the Apixaban market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing adoption of the drug in emerging markets, ongoing research and development efforts to expand the use of apixaban for new indications, and the growing demand for safer and more effective anticoagulant medications.Overall, the Apixaban market represents an important area of focus for the global healthcare industry, as the need for effective anticoagulant treatments continues to grow, particularly in the context of an aging global population and increasing rates of cardiovascular disease.
Analyst View:
The Apixaban (Eliquis) market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by several factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing demand for safer and more effective anticoagulant medications, and the expanding use of apixaban for new indications.
One of the key advantages of apixaban is its safety profile, which has been demonstrated in several clinical trials. Unlike other anticoagulant medications such as warfarin, apixaban does not require regular blood monitoring or dietary restrictions, making it a more convenient treatment option for many patients.Another factor driving the market is the expanding use of apixaban for new indications. In addition to its approved uses for atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism, apixaban is also being studied for the prevention of stroke and other cardiovascular events in patients with other conditions such as heart failure and peripheral artery disease.
However, the Apixaban market also faces challenges such as increasing competition from other anticoagulant medications and the high cost of apixaban compared to other treatments. The need for ongoing monitoring of patients taking apixaban to ensure safety and efficacy may also limit its adoption in some settings.Overall, the Apixaban market represents an important area of focus for the global healthcare industry, as the need for effective and safe anticoagulant treatments continues to grow. With ongoing research and development efforts and expanding use for new indications, the market is expected to experience growth and innovation in the coming years.
Scope of the Report:
1. Global Apixaban {Eliquis} Market, By Dosage form, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Tablets
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Capsules
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Apixaban {Eliquis} Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Hospital
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Retail pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Online pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Clinics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Global Apixaban {Eliquis} Market, By Route of administration, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Oral
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Injectable
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Competitive Analysis:
• Roche
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Siemens
• Portola Pharmaceuticals
• C. H. Boehringer Sohn
• Pfizer
• CoaguSense
• Alere
