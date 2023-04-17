At CAGR of 13.07%, Multi-touch Screen Market Size Worth US$ 25.4 Billion by 2028

Multi-touch Screen Market 2023-2028

The global multi-touch screen market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 25.4 Billion, growing at 13.07% (2023-2028).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A multi-touch screen is a type of display technology that responds to pressures at several locations. It consists of an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) controller, digital signal processor (DSP), and capacitive sensors that detect the position and movement of multiple fingers simultaneously and translate them into commands that the device can understand. It also includes various software and hardware integrations, including display support, sensors, and calibration systems, to create interactive experiences. It enables users to perform a variety of gestures, such as pinching, zooming, rotating, swiping, and tapping, on the screen to operate the device. It is faster, can distinguish between numerous touch inputs, and provides enhanced functionality, convenience, and speed as compared to the conventional touch screen. It also aids in providing a more intuitive and natural way of controlling devices using various infrared, resistive, capacitive, and optical technologies. As a result, multi-touch screens are widely used in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, education centers, and government organizations across the globe.

Multi-Touch Screen Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, inflating disposable incomes and increasing adoption of portable electronic devices, such as smart pens and portable gaming consoles, represent one of the primary factors influencing the market positively across the globe. In addition, the growing usage of wearable smart devices and watches that use multi-touch screens to enhance the overall user experience is creating a favorable market outlook worldwide. Moreover, the integration of projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreens in electronic devices that allow accurate and high precision and response time is strengthening the market.

Apart from this, the rising adoption of infrared-based multi-touch panels that use the matrix of invisible infrared in indoor applications, such as automated teller machines (ATMs), factory automation, ticketing machines, point of sale (POS), and other large-size applications, are bolstering the market growth around the world. Additionally, key market players operating worldwide are focusing on introducing multi-touch screens with improved sensor capabilities. They are also investing in various marketing strategies, such as social media promotion and banner advertising, to expand their consumer base.

This, in confluence with the increasing focus on product utilization in retail and media applications for customer engagement and branding purposes, is fueling the growth of the market across the globe. Other factors, such as rising standards of living, introduction of flexible touch screen panels, and a rising focus on introducing cost-effective multi-touch screen displays, are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Global Multi-Touch Screen Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Apple Inc., Corning Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited, HP Inc., Immersion Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Japan Display Inc. (Sony Corporation), LG Electronics Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sharp Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, technology and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Laptops

• Televisions Kiosks

• Large Interactive Screens

Breakup by Technology:

• Resistive

• Capacitive

• Infrared

• Optical

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Retail

• Education

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

