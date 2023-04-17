Pipe Insulation Market Estimated to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 3.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pipe insulation market will grow to USD 2.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% from USD 2.2 Billion in 2022, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Pipe insulation is composed of materials or a combination of materials, which add a protective covering to pipes and reduce the heat loss or heat gain from surfaces operating at temperatures above or below the surrounding temperatures. It prevents the formation of condensation on pipework, and thus acts as a protective barrier against moisture, which can build up inside a pipe, leading to different types of corrosion.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263389325

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pipe Insulation Market"

172 - Market Data Tables

62 - Figures

209 - Pages

List of Key Players in Pipe Insulation Market:

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France) BASF S E (Germany) Johns Manville (US) Owens Corning (US) Kingspan Group PLC (UK) Rockwool A/S (Denmark) Covestro AG (Germany) Huntsman Corporation (US) Armacell (Luxembourg) Knauf Insulation (US)

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Pipe Insulation Market:

Drivers: Growth in oil and gas demand Restraints: Volatile prices of plastic foams Opportunity: Availability of green insulation material

Key Findings of the Study:

Rockwool is the largest material type of pipe insulation market. District energy systems (DES) is projected to be the fastest growing application of the pipe insulation market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Central & Eastern Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for pipe insulation during the forecast period

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263389325

Rhamnolipids type is projected to witness the highest CAGR, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. This is owing to the enhanced functionality of rhamnolipids over the chemically synthesized surfactants. They offer efficient physicochemical properties in terms of emulsification activities, antimicrobial activities, stabilities, and surface activities.

Rockwool is projected to dominate the overall pipe insulation market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. It is also projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is because of its non-flammable, sustainable nature, and high compressive strength.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=263389325

The DES application is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the pipe insulation market during the forecast period due to the increasing production of DES in China, Japan, Poland, Russia, among other countries. The industrial application is projected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The need to conserve energy in an industrial plant and increase the efficiency of a plant leads to the dominance of pipe insulation materials in the segment.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com