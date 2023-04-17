GRO and Alfvén & Didrikson invest $29 million in Paligo to take SaaS-based Component Content Management to the next level

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Paligo, a leading provider of software enabling customers to manage componentized technical documentation and knowledge assets, announced that it will receive a strategic growth investment from GRO. Existing investor Alfvén & Didrikson ("A&D") will also follow on its investment into Paligo. GRO becomes a minority investor in the company and through this investment, Paligo will accelerate its product vision, organizational expansion and international growth.

Paligo provides a cloud-based Component Content Management System ("CCMS") that allows customers to author, manage, translate and publish technical documentation and knowledge assets such as policies, procedures, and customer support information, with a focus on the software, manufacturing, finance and insurance, and healthcare verticals.

Paligo benefits from structural advantages in its architecture and deployment to set industry benchmark time-to-value for customers, scalability, omni-channel publishing capabilities, collaboration and workflow offerings, and UI/UX usability. As a fast-growing company, Paligo supports enterprise and mid-market customers globally from its offices in Sweden, Ireland and the United States.

Since its foundation in 2015 as a cloud-native provider of CCMS software, Paligo has developed market-leading capabilities for its customers to structure complex information through its user-friendly interface and efficient scalability. The company has experienced rapid growth since inception and GRO and A&D are partnering with Paligo at an important inflection point, as the management team expands the product vision, organizational setup and global presence by embarking on an exciting operational excellence path, positioning the company for a sustainable growth journey ahead.

Anders Svensson, Co-Founder and CEO of Paligo, says: "Paligo has been a game changer from day one for companies wanting to modernize how they work with technical documentation and knowledge management in a collaborative SaaS platform. Managing complex content across multiple product lines, versions and channels is an ever increasing pain point for enterprises. Paligo allows them to easily reuse structured content from a single source of truth and provide their end users with consistent high-quality content where they need it, when they need it. We couldn't be more excited to take the next steps in revolutionizing documentation and content management together with Alfvén & Didrikson and our new partners GRO."

Lars Lunde, Partner at GRO, comments: "We see strong growth in the software market for management of technical documentation and knowledge assets, in particular the cloud-based segment. Paligo has established a category-defining position globally and is poised for continued rapid expansion. The company garners best-in-class customer feedback and we are excited to support Paligo as it embarks on the next stage of growth. We look forward to leveraging GRO's operational and software expertise and working closely together with Paligo to capitalize on this market opportunity."

Ken Liebkind, Partner at Alfvén & Didrikson, adds: "With a robust product and clear focus on delivering value to customers, Paligo has built a solid and rapidly growing customer base globally. Having worked closely with the team since our initial investment in 2020, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Paligo and delighted to welcome GRO."

About Paligo

Paligo is an end-to-end modern cloud-based CCMS (Component Content Management System) for authoring, managing, translating, and publishing technical documentation and knowledge assets. Founded in 2015, the company has over 100 employees serving 450+ enterprise and mid-market customers around the world from its offices in Sweden, Ireland and the United States.

For more information about Paligo please visit www.paligo.net and www.linkedin.com/company/paligo

About GRO

GRO is a leading Northern European private equity firm with an exclusive focus on mature B2B software and tech enabled companies with strong growth prospects. GRO serves as an active owner developing portfolio companies with a view to create long-term value. The partners behind GRO have been investors in more than 25 technology and software related companies, and GRO has approximately EUR 1bn in AUM.

For more information about GRO please visit www.grocapital.dk and www.linkedin.com/company/gro-capital

About Alfvén & Didrikson

Alfvén & Didrikson is an active and long-term backer of passionate entrepreneurs and ambitious teams. Since 2010, the Alfvén & Didrikson team has made investments in fast growing European companies such as Trustly, Quinyx, Acast, Mentimeter, Tellent and Airmee.

For more information about Alfvén & Didrikson please visit www.alfvendidrikson.com and www.linkedin.com/company/alfvendidrikson

