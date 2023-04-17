Bassem Elmankabadi, M.D. joins Foresee Pharmaceuticals as a Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

TAIPEI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (6576.TWO) ("Foresee"), announces today that Bassem Elmankabadi, M.D. joins Foresee as a Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.

Dr. Bassem Elmankabadi is a Board Certified Surgeon with over 17 years of clinical background and experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including multiple clinical leadership roles at Amgen AMGN, FibroGen FGEN, and Blade Therapeutics. He had many years of experience leading multiple health agencies' face-to-face interactions and negotiations, resulting in an agreement on four Clinical Development Plans for Phase 2 and 3 clinical studies across several indications of Cudetaxestat (ATX inhibitor) and Pamrevlumab (CTGF inhibitor).

Prior to Blade, FibroGen, and Amgen, he was a surgeon, medical director, clinical instructor at UCLA in Los Angeles for the KRAS oncogene program. He spent 5+ years working for a CRO on several Phase 2/3 studies in retinal diseases. Dr. Elmankabadi received his Doctor of Medicine & Surgery and a master's degree in ophthalmology from the University of Cairo School of Medicine, Cairo. Egypt. He completed an internship in trauma surgery at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and general surgery residency at Brooklyn Hospital Center, School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Elmankabadi join our team," said Dr. Ben Chien, Chairman and CEO of Foresee Pharmaceuticals. "His extensive clinical development experience and leadership skills in the pharmaceutical industry will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative drug candidates."

"I am pleased to join Foresee and look forward to working with the team to build on the success story of transiting Foresee and highlighting our science and clinical strategy to the clinical community and health authorities," said Dr. Elmankabadi.

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange (6576.TWO). Foresee's R&D efforts are focused in two key areas, namely its unique stabilized injectable formulation (SIF) depot delivery technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets and secondly, its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting rare and severe disease areas with high unmet needs.

Foresee's product portfolio includes late and early-stage programs. CAMCEVI® 42 mg, for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, is now approved in the U.S., Canada, and EU, and launched in the U.S. in April, 2022. Additionally, U.S. and EU regulatory submissions are under preparation for CAMCEVI® 21 mg, the U.S. regulatory submission is anticipated in 2024. The second indication of CAMCEVI® 42 mg– central precocious puberty (CPP), the phase 3 clinical study is currently being initiated. FP-025 – a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in allergic asthmatic patients, the analysis of primary endpoint data has been completed with positive outcome, further secondary endpoints, including biomarker analysis is currently ongoing. FP-045 – a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which a Phase 1b/2 Fanconi Anemia study is currently being initiated. www.foreseepharma.com

SOURCE Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.