Insulation Market Size US$ 69.4 Billion, CAGR of 5.4% and Forecast by 2027 | Type, Function, Industry

Insulation Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕", the global insulation market reached a value of US$ 50.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

Insulation refers to materials used in building construction to prevent heat loss or gain. Its key function is to regulate the temperature and maintain comfort inside a building while reducing energy consumption. There are several types of insulation materials, including fiberglass, cellulose, and foam, each with its own unique properties. These materials are typically installed in walls, attics, and floors to slow the transfer of heat, making the building more energy efficient. Proper insulation can reduce heating and cooling costs, increase comfort levels, and minimize the environmental impact of heating and cooling systems. Additionally, insulation can also improve the acoustic performance of a building, reducing noise transmission.

Insulation Market Trends:

The increase in construction activities, along with the rapid expansion in the construction industry represents a significant factor driving the insulation market growth. In line with this, the rise in the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions in residential and commercial construction is contributing to the growth of the market across the globe. Apart from this, the increasing environmental consciousness is facilitating the demand for insulation materials, which, in turn, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the significant technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are creating a positive outlook for the insulation market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

• GAF

• Knauf Insulation

• Johns Manville

• 3M Company

• Owens Corning

• Saint Gobain

• Recticel

• Kingspan Group

• URSA

• Rockwool Group

• Atlas Roofing Corporation

• BASF Polyurethanes

• Byucksan Corporation

• Bridgestone Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on material type, function, form and end-use industry.

Breakup by Material Type:

• Polystyrene

• Mineral Wool

• Glass Wool

• Polyurethane

• Calcium Silicate

• Others

Breakup by Function:

• Thermal

• Acoustic

• Electric

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Blanket

• Foam

• Board

• Pipe

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Non-Residential

• Residential

• Industrial & Plant Equipment

• HVAC Equipment

• Appliances

• Transport Equipment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

