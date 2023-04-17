Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2%

Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market

Organic food and beverages are produced without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, food additives, antibiotics, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the Europe organic food and beverages market growth rate is expected to exhibit a (CAGR) of 12.2% during 2023-2028. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe organic food and beverages market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Organic food and beverages are products that are grown or produced without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, food additives, growth regulators, antibiotics, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Compared to conventionally produced food and beverages, they are considered healthier as they have higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins. They also help reduce the risk of several lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, gastrointestinal ailments, and neurological disorders, which may be caused by the synthetic additives in conventionally produced alternatives. In addition to this, organic food and beverages offer several health benefits, such as boosting immunity and metabolism, maintaining heart health, and aiding weight management.

Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market Trends:

The organic food and beverage market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by rising consumer concerns regarding the negative health impacts of GMOs, preservatives, synthetic additives, and other chemical ingredients. The shifting preference toward healthy dietary patterns due to the high prevalence of lactose and gluten intolerance is also driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing urbanization and improving consumer living standards have contributed to the growing demand for high-quality organic food and beverages, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of numerous e-commerce platforms and the development of clean-label products with prolonged shelf life and easy storage benefits are creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• General Mills Inc.

• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• Amys Kitchen Inc.

• Clipper Teas

• Nestle SA

• Danone SA

• Starbucks Corporation

• Sasma BV

• Ahold Delhaize

• Uncle Matt's Organic.

Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product type, distribution channel and sector.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Fruit and Vegetables

• Meat, Fish, and Poultry

• Dairy Products

• Frozen & Processed Foods

• Beverages

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Sector:

• Retail

• Institutional

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Others

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

