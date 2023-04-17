Mt Cattlin Resource Update with Higher Grade

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, “Allkem” or the “Company”) provides an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) and development drilling update at 31 December 2022 for its Mt Cattlin operation in Western Australia.



HIGHLIGHTS

The completion of a major infill drilling program (132 drillholes 31,231 metres) and review of the MRE has successfully converted Inferred resources to Indicated category. Total tonnes of contained metal increased by 4%

The updated Mineral Resource of 12.8 Mt @ 1.3% Li 2 O and 179ppm Ta 2 O 5 reflects higher lithium grade with 92% of the total resource tonnage now sitting in the Indicated category (up by 130%), supporting an upcoming Reserve update and life of mine extension review

O and 179ppm Ta O reflects higher lithium grade with 92% of the total resource tonnage now sitting in the Indicated category (up by 130%), supporting an upcoming Reserve update and life of mine extension review Open pit and underground mining studies are currently being undertaken which include diamond drilling for geotechnical purposes and additional metallurgical test work. This will result in a revised ore reserve and will determine the trade-off between open pit and underground mining options

Stage 3 exploration drilling in the SW area has been completed and assay results are pending

Further step out drilling is planned for late CY23 to test down dip extension of the pegmatite orebodies beyond the area included in this MRE



RESOURCE EXTENSION DRILLING

Allkem commenced a three-phase resource extension program in April 2022, the first phase targeting the conversion of inferred resource into the indicated category and the second to test two pegmatite lenses along strike and at depth.

Results were included in the 30 June 2022 Resource Update and interim drilling and assay results were released 5 October 2022 for 81 RC drillholes and 19,177 metres. Additional drilling for 51 RC drillholes for 12,054m were completed subsequently to total 132 drill holes for 31,231 (Figure 1, below).

Assay highlights from the upper pegmatite include:

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O% Ta 2 O 5 ppm NWRC214 102 117 15 1.71 157 NWRC229 53 67 14 2.02 52 NWRC230 58 76 18 1.42 90 NWRC237 66 83 17 1.46 87

Highlights from the lower pegmatite include:

Drill Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O% Ta 2 O 5 ppm NWRC140 235 249 14 2.31 126 NWRC162 232 245 13 2.20 586 NWRC167 211 223 12 3.04 154 NWRC169 224 236 12 2.39 154

All intercepts are reported down hole, however the orientation of the drilling is such that intercepts are approximate true widths.

Drillhole collars are tabulated in Appendix 2, and all significant assays, with intercept lengths greater than 3m, with a maximum of 1m internal dilution are presented in Appendices 3 and 4 for the upper and lower pegmatite, respectively.

Figure 1: Mt Cattlin 2022 Mineral Resource drilling at NW pit

Figure 2: Mt Cattlin Cross section looking west





MINERAL RESOURCE UPDATE

The Mineral Resource Estimate at 31 December 2022 (Table 1) represents the 30 June 2022 resource estimate, adjusted for mining and stockpile depletion from 30 June to 31 December 2022 combined with infill drilling undertaken during 2022. The target pegmatites are drilled out to a nominal 40 x 40m spacing. The “Indicated” proportion of the classified Mineral Resource contained metal has increased by 130% with a corresponding decrease of ‘Inferred” resources by -80%.

Table 1: Mt Cattlin Mineral Resource at 31 December 2022

Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Deposit reported at 0.4% cut off grade - All material types.

Category



Tonnage Grade Grade Contained

Metal Contained

Metal Nett contained

metal variance

to prior

Statement Mt % Li2O ppm Ta 2 O 5 (‘000) t Li 2 O lbs Ta2O5 % Measured In-situ 0.1 1.0 170 1 37,000 100 % Indicated In-situ 9.6 1.4 134 134 2,899,000 130 % Stockpiles 1.8 0.8 122 14 484,000 -25 % Inferred In-situ 1.3 1.3 169 17 516,000 -80 % Total Resource at 31 December

2022 12.8 1.3 179 167 3,936,000 4 % Decrease Notes Measured - - - - Indicated +

Inferred -0.4 1.3 -5 Mining

depletion by

tonnage

reconciliation Indicated +

Inferred -2.9 1.1 -31 Elimination of

fine-grained mineralisation

and waste Stockpiles -0.6 0.8 -5 Difference

between ore

tonnes mined

and processed Increase Notes Measured 0.1 1.0 1 37,000 Remnant in SW Indicated +

Inferred 3.3 1.40 46 151,000 Addition at

periphery and

at depth Stockpiles

(Indicated) - - - - - - Total Resource at 30 June 2022 13.3 1.2 131 161 3,835,000

Notes: Reported at cut-off grade of 0.4% Li 2 O. The proportion of potential open pit (64%) and underground resource (36%) is tabulated below (Table 2). The statements of Mineral Resources conforms to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) 2012 edition. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes. Excludes mineralisation classified as oxide and transitional. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

The Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off of 0.4% Li 2 O. Table 2 below demonstrates that 64% of the Mineral Resource reports inside a USD 1,100 pit shell which satisfies the requirements for Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction (“RPEEE”) as defined in the JORC Code (2012) and is potentially minable by open cut methods. The remainder of the resource is a direct continuation of the mineralised pegmatites and may be minable by underground mining methods such as room and pillar with decline access. This will be confirmed in studies that are underway. The updated resource has been depleted for mining and stockpile reclamation (by tonnes) in the six month period between this update and the previous estimate.

Table 2: Classified Mt Cattlin Mineral Resource depleted for mining as at 31 December 2022

Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Deposit – December 2022 (excluding stockpiles) Material

Cut-Off

Measured Indicated Inferred TOTAL Tonnes (kt) Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm Fe2O3 % Tonnes (kt) Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm Fe2O3 % Tonnes (kt) Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm Fe2O3 % Tonnes (kt) Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm Fe2O3 % In-Pit Resource 0.40

%

6,900 1.4 137 1.91 57 1.3 102 2.36 7,000 1.4 137 1.91 Remaining

u/g

Resource 92 1.0 206 2.18 2,700 1.3 224 2.06 1235 1.3 183 2.14 4,000 1.4 248 2.04 Total 92 1.0 206 2.18 9,600 1.3 163 2.00 1,292 1.3 179 2.15 11,000 1.3 163 2.00 The preceding statements of Mineral Resources conforms to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) 2012 Edition. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

The open pit RPEEE test was re-visited in H2 CY22 to reflect spodumene pricing at USD 900, 1,100 and 1,500 and FX AUD/USD 0.70. It was observed that both the USD 1,100 and 1,500 Mineral Resource remain limited by drilling data which will be resolved by further step out drilling planned for later in CY23. Depleted stockpiles at the same record date have been included in the Mineral Resource. Depletion of high-grade material, an updated optimised pit shell design and the impact of additional drilling is reflected in the updated Mineral Resource. Remnant classified Mineral Resources under the backfilled 2SW pit have been included as potential underground feed.

The resource classification has been applied to the MRE based on the drilling data spacing, grade and geological continuity, the quality of the resource estimate as defined by the slope of regression and data integrity. Following recent experiences with mining in the current pit, fine grained pegmatite and unmineralised pegmatite waste was domained out of the estimate at the geological modelling stage using a < 0.3% lithia wireframe supported with a Na 2 O < 4% proxy.

Minor portions immediately adjacent to the SW of the current mining area have been classified as Measured where prior grade control drilling had been completed. No portions of the NW area have been classified as Measured Mineral Resources

Pegmatites that have been defined by drillholes on a spacing at or closer than 40 m by 40 m, estimated on the first two passes (up to the range of the variogram) and have returned a slope of regression value above 0.5 have been classified as Indicated Mineral Resources . In order to avoid the generation of an inconsistent classification each pegmatite domain is accessed individually and estimates within are used to classify the majority of Indicated blocks; and

. In order to avoid the generation of an inconsistent classification each pegmatite domain is accessed individually and estimates within are used to classify the majority of Indicated blocks; and The blocks that have been estimated on either the first, second or third pass and have been defined by drillholes spaced wider apart than 40 m by 40 m, with lower levels of confidence in the quality of the estimate and hence in the continuity of grade, have been classified as Inferred Mineral Resources.



A description of the major factors that resulted in changes from the June 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate to the December 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate are:

Depletion for mining and stockpile reclamation

Change in resource classification to majority “Indicated” in a nominal 40 x 40m intercept spacing in the completed drill out

Drill out at depth to the limits of the nominal RPEEE USD 1,100 pit shell

Change in the methods of geological domaining to exclude pegmatite types (waste and fine-grained pegmatite) that result in poor or low metallurgical recoveries

The Mineral Resource Estimate depletion and reporting was supervised and completed by Allkem staff. Allkem has assumed responsibility for the logging, sampling, analytical and quality assurance/quality control protocols currently in place for estimates and depletions.

NEXT STEPS

Reserve update

Further HQ diameter diamond drilling has been completed with seven HQ size drillholes for 1,682m completed to support geometallurgical and geotechnical test work to inform the Mt Cattlin mine life extension study, which aims to inform approvals and design of both potential opencut and underground options. Initial results are expected by mid CY23.

Exploration Drilling

Exploration drilling to the southwest of the current mineralised pegmatites is complete and assays are awaited. The first drillhole SWRC089 (azure coloured collar in Figure 1) returned:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O% Ta2O5 ppm SWRC089 153 163 10 1.84 163 SWRC089 173 177 4 0.49 117

RESOURCE AND RESERVE CONTROLS & GOVERNANCE

Allkem ensures that quoted Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates are subject to internal controls, peer review and validation at both project and corporate levels. Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves are estimated and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code.

Allkem stores and collects exploration data using industry standard software that contains internal validation checks. Exploration samples from drilling have certified reference material standards introduced to the sample stream at set ratios, typically 1 per 25 samples. These are reported as necessary to the relevant Competent Persons to assess both accuracy and precision of the assay data applied to resource estimates. In resource modelling, block models are validated by checking the input drill hole composites against the block model grades by domain.

Allkem engages independent, qualified experts on a commercial fee for service basis, to undertake Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve audits. Allkem internally reconciles the resource outcomes to validate both the process and the outcome. A RPEEE has been tested against a Whittle Optimisation with only the revenue factor changed from USD 900, 1,100 and to 1,500.

The Company has developed its internal systems and controls to maintain JORC compliance in all external reporting, including the preparation of all reported data by Competent Persons who are members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy or a ‘Recognised Professional Organisation’. As set out above, the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve statements included in this announcement were reviewed by suitably qualified Competent Persons (below) prior to their inclusion, in the form and context announced.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

APPENDIX 1 – JORC 2012 TABLE 1 DISCLOSURE

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

MT CATTLIN LITHIUM PROJECT SAMPLING AND DATA

Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialized industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverized to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Pre-2017

Mt Catlin mineralization was sampled using a mixture of Diamond (DD) Reverse Circulation drill holes (RC), rotary Air Blast (RAB) and Open Hole (OH). In the north zone drilling is a 40mE x 40mN spacing and infilled to 20mE to 25mE x 20mN to 20mN in the central zone. In the south the drilling is on a 40mE x 80mN pattern. Drill holes were drilled vertical to intersect true thickness of the spodumene mineralization.



A total of 39 DD holes for 1,528.56m, 986 RC holes for 48,763m,59 OH holes for 1,999m and 23 RAB for 402m had been completed before 2017.



The drill-hole collars were surveyed by professional survey contractors. A total of 71 drill holes were surveyed by Surtron Technologies Australia of Welshpool in 2010. Sampling was carried out under Galaxy Resources QAQC protocols and as per industry best practice.



RC sample returns were closely monitored, managed and recorded. Drill samples were logged for lithology and SG measurements. Diamond HQ and PQ core was quarter-cored to sample lengths relating to the geological boundaries, but not exceeding 1m on average. RC samples were composited from 1m drill samples split using a two-stage riffle splitter 25/75 to obtain 2kg to 4kg of sample for sample preparation. All samples were dried, crushed, pulverized and split to produce a 3.5kg and then 200g sub-sample for analysis For Li (method AAS40Q), for Ta, Nb and Sn (method XRF78O) and in some cases for SiO2, Al2O3, CaO, Cr2O3, Fe2O3, K2O3, MgO, MnO, P2O5, SO3, TiO2 and V2O5 were analysed by XRF78O. Entire drill-hole lengths were submitted for assay.



Drilling 2017-8

From 1m of drilling and sampling, two 12.5% splits are taken by a static cone splitter in calico drawstring bags. This obtains two 2kg to 4kg samples with one being retained as an archive sample and the other submitted for assay, where required an archive bag is used as the duplicate sample.



A 4.5-inch diameter rod string is used and the cyclone is cleaned at the end of every 6m rod as caking occurs from the mandatory use of dust suppression equipment.



Drilling November 2018 – 2021

Subsequent to 2018 update, 5,912m (41 holes) of new reverse circulation (RC) and 273.65m of diamond tails (2 holes) has been completed (excluding metallurgical and geotechnical) has taken place.



From 1m of drilling and sampling, two 12.5% splits are taken by a static cone splitter in calico drawstring bags. This obtains two 2kg to 4kg samples with one being retained as an archive sample and the other submitted for assay, where required an archive bag is used as the duplicate sample.



A 4.5-inch diameter rod string is used and the cyclone is cleaned at the end of every 6m rod as caking occurs from the mandatory use of dust suppression equipment.



2022 Drilling

The current drillhole dataset for the project contains 3,232 drillholes, for 175,950 metres, comprised of a combination of reverse circulation (RC), diamond drilling (DD), and RC with a diamond tail (RC_DDT) drillholes.



The dominant drillhole type is RC, with over 95% of the metres being from RC drillholes.









Hole_Type Count Metres % Drillholes % Metres DDH 45 5,437.8 1.4% 3.1% RC 3,173 169,037.8 98.2% 96.1% RC_DDT 14 1,474.4 0.4% 0.8% TOTAL 3,232 175,950 100% 100%





Drilling techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

RC drilling hammer diameter was generally 4 & 5/8 inches in early exploration, from 2009 and 2010 the bit diameter was 5 ¼ inches.



RC 2017 -2020

5.25-inch face sampling hammer, reverse circulation, truck mounted or tracked drilling rigs, Three Rivers Drilling, Castle Drilling.



Diamond core is generally RC from surface, and either PQ size tails in weathered rock and narrowed to HQ in fresh rock (standard tubing). Core was not oriented as the disseminated and weathered nature of the mineralization does not warrant or allow it. Diamond core is typically for metallurgical test-work. Pre-collars drilled short of mineralisation.



RC 2021 A 5.25-inch face sampling hammer, used in reverse circulation. ASX (Australian Surface Exploration) drillers used for RC (including pre-collars).



Diamond 2021:

Wizard Drilling utilised for diamond drilling from surface. HQ size Metallurgical and geotechnical diamond drilling (standard tubing). Two Metallurgical holes were diamond tails from approximately 70m to 80m. Four Geotechnical holes were diamond from surface and two tails from 50-60m depth.



RC 2022

PXD drilling was utilised for RC drilling from surface. HQ size Metallurgical and geotechnical diamond drilling (standard tubing) by Orlando Drilling. Four Metallurgical holes were and three Geotechnical holes were diamond drilled from surface and two diamond tails from 150-160m depth. Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All DD, RC and OH (PC) and RAB intervals were geologically logged (where applicable); RQD (DD only), interval weights, recovery, lithology, mineralogy and weathering were recorded in the database.



The DD core was oriented using the Ezy-Mark tool and after 2019 using the Reflex ACT electronic orientation tool.

Geological logging was qualitative.



Recording of interval weights, recovery and RQD was quantitative.

All DD core was photographed and representative 1m samples of RC and OH (PC) chips were collected in chip trays for future reference and photographed. All drill holes were logged in full.



2017-2023 logging

All drill holes are logged and validated via LogChief/ Maxwells Geosciences/DataShed systems.

Assays, standards and control limits are monitored after loading of each batch and reports supplied on demand. All drill holes are logged in full. Different Lithium bearing mineral species are logged in detail.

Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Pre-2016 sampling

All fresh rock DD core was quarter-cored using a stand mounted brick saw. Soft, weathered DD core was also sampled quarter-core, using a knife and scoop where applicable and practical.

RC samples were collected using a two stage riffle splitter. All samples were dry or dried prior to riffle-splitting.



All 2kg 1m drill samples were sent to SGS, dried, crushed, pulverized and split to approximately -75µ to produce a sample less than 3.5kg sub-sample for analysis.



Sampling was carried out under Galaxy Resources QAQC protocols and as per industry best practice.



Duplicate, blank and standard reference samples were inserted into the sample stream at random, but averaging no less than 1 blank and standard in every 25 samples.



Samples were selected periodically and screened to ensure pulps are pulverized to the required specifications.



Duplicate quarter-core samples were taken from DD core at random for testing averaging one in every 25 samples.



Duplicate riffle-split RC samples were taken at random, but averaging one every approximately 25 samples.



The sample sizes are appropriate to the style, thickness and consistency of the mineralization at Mt Catlin.



Drilling 2016 (SGS)

Core was halved by saw and sample lengths typically 0.5m in length. Sample preparation involved crushing followed by splitting of sample if sample greater than 3 kg using a riffle splitter (SPL26), Dry sample, crush to 6mm, pulverise to 75µm (PRP88) in a LM5 Mill.



Drilling 2017-2021

Diamond drilling was typically sawn half core with whole core used for metallurgical test work.



Intertek (2017-8)

Samples are sorted and weighed. Samples >3kg are riffle split and milled in LM5 to obtain 85% passing 75 Microns. A 400g pulp is taken and a nominal 0.25g sub-sample is fused with sodium peroxide.



Nagrom: 2018-2021

RC chips are dried to 105C°, crushed to nominal top-size of 2 mm in a Terminator Jaw crusher using method CRU01. Pulverised up to 3 kg in a LM5 pulveriser mill at 80% or better passing 75µm, using method PUL01. If the sample is greater than 3 kg, the sample is dried, and split with rotary splitter before analysis, Diamond core is dried, crushed in a Terminator Jaw crusher to top size 6.3 mm, and pulverised in a LM5 mill up to 2.5 kg using method CRU01. If the sample is greater than 2.5 kg, the sample is riffle split after drying to reduce the sample size.



Intertek 2022-3

Samples are sorted and weighed. Samples >3kg are riffle split and milled in LM5 to obtain 85% passing 75 Microns. A 400g pulp is taken and a nominal 0.25g sub-sample is assayed by Sodium peroxide fusion in a Ni crucible / MS, OES method FP6-Li/OM19. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Pre-2016 QAQC

All samples were dried, crushed, pulverized and split to produce a 3.5kg and then 200g sub-sample for analysis For Li (method AS40Q), for Ta, Nb and Sn (method XRF78O) and in some cases for SiO2, Al2O3, CaO, Cr2O3, Fe2O3, K2O3, MgO, MnO, P2O5, SO3, TiO2 and V2O5 were analysed by XRF78O. This process involves fusing the sample in a platinum crucible using lithium metaborate/tetraborate flux. For Cs, Rb, Ga, Be and Nb from time to time analysis was by IMS40Q – DIG40Q to ICPMS end.



Duplicate, blank and certified reference samples were inserted into the sample stream at random, but averaging one every ~25 samples. Galaxy Resources utilized certified Lithium standards produced in China and one from SGS in Australia, STD-TAN1.



Inter-laboratory checking of analytical outcomes was routinely undertaken to ensure continued accuracy and precision by the preferred laboratory.

Samples were selected periodically and screened by the laboratory to ensure pulps are pulverized to the required specifications. All QAQC data is stored in the Mt Catlin database and regular studies were undertaken to ensure sample analysis was kept within acceptable levels of accuracy; the studies confirmed that accuracy and precision are within industry standard accepted limits.



Umpire analysis performed on pulps at Genalysis and Ultratrace Perth



2016-QAQC

In 2016 Perth SGS were used for a small 6 hole diamond program by General Mining. Samples were digested using a sodium peroxide fusion digest, method DIG90Q and the resultant solution from the digest was then presented to an ICP-MS for the quantification of Li2O, using method IMS40Q. The majority of standards submitted performed within expected ranges with a positive bias observed for two standards.



2017 - 2021 QAQC

Samples (including QA/QC samples) were processed by Intertek PLC, Perth laboratory in 2017 and 2018, by utilised method FP1 digest (Peroxide Fusion – complete), MS analytical finish, 22 elements, Li2O detection limit 0.03% Ta2O5 detection limit, 0.2 ppm. Monthly review of QA/QC, which includes blanks, field duplicates, high grade standards and CRM (certified reference materials) and SRM (standard reference materials). FS_ICPMS is a Laboratory Method FP1/MS (mass spectrometry) used to analyse for Cs, Nb, Rb, Ta,Th, and U . FS/ICPES (inductively coupled plasma emission spectroscopy) is Laboratory method FP1/OE used to analyse Al, Fe, K, Li, and Si. Reports include calculated values of oxides for all elements.



RC samples and diamond (including QA/QC samples) have been processed by Nagrom Perth, Perth Western Australia. Methods utilised from Lithium and Tantalum are ICP004 and ICP005 (Peroxide Fusion – complete). ICP005 utilises tungsten carbide bowl to reduce iron contamination at exploration and resource development stages (detection limit of 10ppm and 1ppm for Li2O and Ta respectively) Monthly review of QA/QC, which includes blanks, field duplicates, high grade standards and CRM (certified reference materials) and SRM (standard reference materials). All sampling has rigorous QAQC in terms of reference sampling as well as blank and standards introduced into the sample steam.

Duplicate field samples show some evidence of high nugget effect. Typically, duplicate pairs plot within acceptable limits. Field duplicates have been submitted at a rate of 1 per 20.5 samples.



Standards used are ASM0343, ASM0340 AMIS0339, OREAS147, OREAS148 and OREAS149.



Standards reported only one result outside three standard deviations from 533 assays for Lithium. The majority of Tantalum standards reported within three standard deviations.



Coarse blanks have shown no evidence of systematic contamination from 2016-2021 with results consistently low.



QAQC in 2022-3 is broadly in line with the processes above, assays are by Intertek, Perth and Kalgoorlie.



Standards used are OREAS 147, AMIS0341, OREAS 751, OREAS 753, OREAS 148, AMIS0341, AMIS0341, and OREAS 147 to support Sodium peroxide fusion in Ni crucible assay method MS, OES FP6-Li/OM19. This method provides near complete recovery for most samples.



Ore grade standards e.g. OREAS 751 reported only four results outside 2 standard deviations from assays for Lithia. The majority of Tantalum standards reported within 2 standard deviations.







The data is moderately precise.

Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Pre-2018 Verification

An external geological consultant and staff have visually assessed and verified significant intersections of core and RC and PC chips.

Several core holes were compared to neighbouring RC and PC drill holes.



The geological logging of the DD holes supports the interpreted geological and mineralization domains.



Studies on assays results from twinned holes showed a close correlation of geology and assays.



Primary data is recorded by hand in the field and entered Excel spread sheets with in-built validation settings and look-up codes.

Scans of field data sheets and digital data entry spread sheets are handled on site at Mt Cattlin.

Data collection and entry procedures are documented, and training given to all staff.



QAQC checks of assays had identified several standards out of control, these were subsequently reviewed and results rectified.



No clear and consistent biases were defined by Galaxy during the further investigations into QAQC performances although deviations were noted by Galaxy.



2017-8 Verification

CP independently verified drilling, sampling, assay and results from validated, externally maintained and stored database.

No adjustments to assay data other than conversion from Li to Li20 and Ta to Ta2O5.



2018 - 2022 Verification

The CP independently verified drilling, sampling, assay and results from validated, externally maintained and stored database.

No adjustments to assay data other than conversion from Li to Li20 and Ta to Ta2O5.



Primary data capture by Maxwell LogChief and management by Maxwell DataShed. Assay data loaded directly from Laboratory supplied .csv files as are downhole and collar surveys.



An independent data verification was completed as part of a 2021 Ni-43-101 filing by then competent person.



Data exported from SQL database and verified by the CP.



No adjustments are made to assay data.







Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Mining Lease M74/244 was amalgamated and awarded on 04/08/2009 and is valid until 23/12/2030 and covers 1830 Ha.



The project is subject to normal projects approvals processes as regulated by the WA Department of Mines, Industry and Regulation.



The tenement is subject to the Standard Noongar Heritage agreement as executed 7 February 2018.



The underlying land is a mixture of freehold property and vacant Crown land. The property Freehold title is held by Galaxy Resources or its child subsidiaries. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. During the 1960’s WMC carried out an extensive drilling program to define the extent of local spodumene bearing pegmatite. The WMC work led onto a further investigation into project feasibility.



In 1989 Pancontinental Mining, Limited drilled 101 RC drill holes. In 1990 Pancontinental drilled a further 21 RC drill holes.



In 1997 Greenstone Resources drilled 3 diamond holes and 38 RC holes, undertook soil sampling and metallurgical test work on bulk samples from the mine area.



Haddington Resources Ltd in 2001 drilled 9 diamond holes for metallurgical test work and undertook further sterilization drilling.



Galaxy acquired the M72/12 mining tenement from Sons of Gwalia administrators in 2006. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralization. The Mount Catlin Project lies within the Ravensthorpe Suite, with host rocks comprising both the Annabelle Volcanics to the west, and the Manyutup Tonalite to the east. The contact between these rock types extends through the Project area.







The Annabelle Volcanics at Mt Cattlin consist of intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks, comprising both pyroclastic material and lavas.



The pegmatites which comprise the orebodies occurs as a series of sub- horizontal sills, hosted by both volcanic and intrusive rocks, interpreted as a series of westward verging thrusts. Typical coarse grained spodumene (grey green colour) from the NW pegmatite shown below.



Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in meters) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

Pre-2017 drilling reported 4 August 2015 by subsidiary GMM (ASX:GMM). Last prior resource and update was 28 November 2018



2019-2022 drill collars

New resource development collar information is presented in Appendices below.



Holes generally inclined between -75 to -80 degrees to determine true width or due to local infrastructure. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Pre-2017 Data

Where higher grade zones internal to broader intervals of lower grade mineralization were reported, these were noted as included intervals and italicized.



2019-2022 Drilling

New results are reported to a 0.3% cut-of grade (below), minimum 4m width, maximum 1m internal dilution. Only drillholes incorporated into the resource model are reported.



No metal equivalent values are used.

Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg ‘down hole length, true width not known’). All intersection grades have been reported previously as length weighted average grades using a 0.3% Li2O lower grade cut-off except where stated.



Intersections were calculated allowing a maximum of 2m of internal dilution with no top-cut applied. Cutting of high grades is not required due to nature of the mineralization and grade distribution/estimation.



The Mt Cattlin lithium and tantalum mineralization occurs as a thick horizontal to gently dipping pegmatite and generally lies 30 to 280m below the current topographic surface resulting in drill intercepts nearing true widths.



All reported intersections in 2023 are approximate true widths. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Diagrams are included in the text above.

Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All significant intersections above 0.3% Li2O have been fully reported in previous releases.



2019-2022 Drilling

Drill hole collars and relevant assay details are appended below. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk sample– size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Fe2O3 is modelled with Li and Ta to determine the effect of deleterious chemistry and mineralogy at or near pegmatite contacts and rafts of surrounding country rock with pegmatite.

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Development and extraction of the NW Pit Mineral Resource and Reserve.



Diagrams are illustrated in the text above.

Feasibility study work to trade off open pit vs underground options.



Section 3: Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources – Mt Cattlin

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database integrity Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

Data validation procedures used. Pre-2017

At the time of the 2012 Mineral Resource estimates, Allkem had appointed a data administrator to manage and host the Mt Catlin database in a GBIS SQL database.



Field data was entered into project-specific password-protected spread sheets with in-built auto-validation settings. The spread sheets were emailed to head office on a weekly basis and then passed on to the data administrator, where all data was subject to validation procedures and checks before being imported into the central database. Invalid data was not imported into the central database but was quarantined until corrected. Data exports were routinely sent from head office to site for visual validation using ArcGIS and Micromine.



2017 to Jan 2019

Database and data QAQC processes was re-established after review in 2016. The DataShed database was managed/maintained by Maxwell Geoservices and was validated externally to GXY and aggregated meta-data from site and the sample laboratory. The assay laboratory reported sample validation and checks on arrival. Database managers’ reported both QAQC and validation checks monthly and upon request.



Jan 2019 to Current

Allkem have employed a Database Administrator who loads all data, manages the database and performs routine validations on all loaded data.



All logging is undertaken on a Toughbook using the dedicated LogChief logging system matched to the Datashed database.



Visual validation of drilling data versus the wireframes in Surpac software is undertaken routinely by Mine Geology and Exploration personnel. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. The reporting CP has completed several site visits since 2016.

Geological interpretation Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit.

Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.

The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation.

The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation.

The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. The geological interpretation is considered robust due to the nature of the geology and mineralisation.



Surface diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drillholes have been logged for lithology, structure, and alteration and mineralisation data.



The lithological logging of pegmatite in combination with the Li 2 O, Fe 2 O 3 and MgO assays, including grain size and mineralogical differentiation, have been used to guide the sectional interpretation of the pegmatites in Leapfrog Geo modelling software.



The geological wireframes have then been used as a boundary within which internal, mineralisation wireframes have been generated in Leapfrog software using geology logging and assay data. The primary assumption is that the mineralisation is hosted within the fine-grained material within the pegmatite sills, which is considered robust.



Weathering surfaces have been updated by Allkem Resources in Leapfrog Geo software for recently completed drillholes.



Due to the consistent nature of the pegmatite identified in the area, no alternative interpretations have been considered. The pegmatites are found to be continuous over the area of the deposit.



The Li 2 O% mineralisation interpretations are contained wholly within the pegmatite geological units. Evidence of late-stage faulting is present and has, where appropriate, been incorporated into the geological model. Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. The Mt Cattlin pegmatites strike north-south and are typically between 10 m and 30 m wide and are typically flat-lying or with a subtle dip east of around 5 to 10 degrees. Several different pegmatites have been identified, either as separate intrusions or due to fault offsets, over a strike length of 1,300 m, an across strike extent of 1,700 m and down to a depth of greater than 300 m below surface.



Thirteen pegmatites have been identified to date in the NW and SW area. They range in extent from 50 m along strike and 50 m down-dip to 650 m along-strike and 500 m down-dip. The pegmatites range in thickness from a few metres to 20 m. Estimation and modelling techniques The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a description of computer software and parameters used.

The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data.

The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products.

Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (e.g. sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation).

In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed.

Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units.

Any assumptions about correlation between variables

Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates.

Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping.

The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drillhole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. Grade estimation for Li 2 O%, Fe 2 O 3 % and Ta 2 O 5 ppm has been completed using Ordinary Kriging (OK) into pegmatite domains using Datamine, Studio RM software. Grade estimation of Fe 2 O 3 % has been completed using OK into the encapsulating mafic waste and late-stage mafic dyke, which intersects the pegmatites.



The geological, mineralisation and weathering wireframes generated have been used to define the domain codes by concatenating the three codes into one. The drillholes have been flagged with the domain code and composited using the domain code to segregate the data. Hard boundaries have been used at all domain boundaries for the grade estimation Pegmatite waste wireframing using <0.3% lithia and < 4% Na2O.



Compositing has been undertaken within domain boundaries at 1m with a merge tolerance of 0.1 m.



Top cuts for all elements have been assessed for all mineralised and un-mineralised pegmatite domains, as well as for the external waste and mafic dyke domains, with only those domains with extreme values having been top cut. The top cut levels have been determined using a combination of histograms, log probability and mean-variance plots. Two domains have been top cut for Li 2 O. Three domains have been top-cut for or Ta 2 O 5 ppm and no top-cutting completed in Fe 2 O 3 %.



Variography has been completed in Supervisor 8.14 software on an individual domain basis. Domains with too few samples have borrowed variography.



No assumptions have been made regarding the recovery of any by-products.



The drillhole data spacing ranges from 40 m by 40 m resource definition drillhole spacing out to an 80 m by 80 m exploration spacing.



The block model parent block size is 20 m (X) by 20 m (Y) by 5 m (Z), which is considered appropriate for the dominant drillhole spacing used to define the deposit. A sub-block size of 2.5 m (X) by 2.5 m (Y) by 0.625 m (Z) has been used to define the mineralisation edges, with the estimation undertaken at the parent block scale.



Pass 1 estimations have been undertaken using a minimum of 7 and a maximum of 27 samples into a search ellipse set at approximately half of the variogram range. A 4 sample per drillhole limit has been applied in all pegmatite domains.

Pass 2 estimations have been undertaken using a minimum of 7 and a maximum of 27 samples into a search ellipse set at approximately the variogram range. A 4 sample per drillhole limit has been applied in all pegmatite domains.

Pass 3 estimations have been undertaken using a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 24 samples into a search ellipse set at four times the Search 2 range. The Mineral Resource estimate has been validated using visual validation tools combined with volume comparisons with the input wireframes, mean grade comparisons between the block model and composite grade means and swath plots comparing the composite grades and block model grades by Northing, Easting and RL.



Mining reconciliation data for the NW and SW regions is available.



No selective mining units are assumed in this estimate.



No correlation between variables has been assumed. Moisture Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Tonnes have been estimated on a dry basis.

Cut-off parameters The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. For the reporting of the Mineral Resource Estimate, a 0.4 Li2O% cut-off within a USD 1,100 Whittle pit shell has been used.

Mining factors or assumptions

Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. A Whittle pit optimisation has been run at 1,100 USD in order to generate a pit shell wireframe for Mineral Resource reporting purposes and to meet the RPEEE reporting requirement.



The mining assumptions/parameters applied to the optimisation are:



• Mining Recovery – 93%



• Mining Dilution – 17%



• Li2O% Price/tonne 6% concentrate – USD$1,100



• Li2O% recovery – 75%



• Ta2O5ppm Price/pound concentrate – USD$40



• Ta2O5ppm recovery – 25%



• Transport and port Cost/tonne – AUD$49.68



• State Royalty – 5%



• Processing Cost/tonne – AUD$33.16



• Mining Cost/tonne – AUD$4.29



USD exchange rate of 0.70 Li 2 O cut-off of 0.4% has been applied in the Whittle optimisation.



Both Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource classifications have been utilised in the RPEEE optimisation. Metallurgical factors or assumptions

The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. A Li2O% metallurgical recovery of 75% and Ta2O5 ppm recovery of 25% has been applied during the pit optimisation and generation of the RPEEE pit shell.

Environmental factors or assumptions Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfield project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. No environmental factors or assumptions have been incorporated into this Mineral Resource Estimate since Mt Cattlin is a producing operation with Environmental approvals and an Environmental Management Plan in place. Bulk density Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples.

The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit,

Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. No additional bulk density data has been collected in the NW Area. As a consequence, the bulk density values determined in the previous MRE (Nov 2018) have been assigned to the block model.



The bulk densities which have been assigned to the Mineral Resource block model by lithology and weathering state are:





Waste Lithologies







Oxide 2.50 Transitional 2.70 Fresh 2.86 Unmineralized Pegmatite







Oxide 2.42 Transitional 2.62 Fresh 2.78 Mineralised Pegmatite







Oxide 2.47 Transitional 2.71 Fresh 2.72





Classification The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories

Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (i.e. relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data).

Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person’s view of the deposit. The resource classification has been applied to the MRE based on the drilling data spacing, grade and geological continuity, quality of the estimation and data integrity.



The classification takes into account the relative contributions of geological and data quality and confidence, as well as grade confidence and continuity.



Portions of the deposit which have been estimated in the first two estimation passes and which have been estimated with a high degree of confidence, with defined grade continuity, have been classified as Indicated Mineral Resources.



Portions of the deposit that have been estimated and have a suitable level of drilling to assume geological continuity of the pegmatite have been classified as Inferred Mineral Resources.



The classification reflects the view of the Competent Person. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. This 2023 Mineral Resource estimate for Mt Cattlin has been peer reviewed and validated. Original outputs in Datamine/Studio have been translated into Dassault/Surpac for further development into regularised models for the development of diluted models.

Discussion of relative accuracy/



confidence Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate

The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used

These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available The relative accuracy of the Mineral Resource estimate is reflected in the reporting of the Mineral Resource as per the guidelines of the 2012 JORC Code.



The remaining Measured, Indicated, and Inferred material from the NW and SW region have been considered in the mineral resource.



The estimate is domained by identified pegmatite number and zoned by mineralised and un-mineralised subtypes using 0.3% lithia and Na2O < 4%.



Estimates are thus local by domain.



The same geological model and wireframes are used for grade control and mine planning in Dassault/Surpac Software.



Regularized translations of the original Datamine Studio model are used in Dassault/Surpac re-blocked to 5 x 5 x 6.25m for short term mine planning and monthly reconciliations.



Reconciliation is within tolerance for an “Indicated” resource.





Appendix 2: New RC Drillhole collar details post 14 September 2022.

(Previous results released 5 October 2022 for 81 drillholes and 19,177metres)

Hole ID TYPE MGA94 Z51

East MGA94 Z51

North RL Depth Dip MGA94 Z51

Azimuth NWRC115 RC 223,759 6,282,220 269.236 260 -65.1 180 NWRC127 RC 223,835 6,282,319 267.995 240 -68.8 180 NWRC133 RC 223,856 6,282,580 272.944 54 -85.0 195 NWRC133A RC 223,872 6,282,633 268.009 267 -72.0 202 NWRC135 RC 223,840 6,282,208 268.918 222 -65.8 153 NWRC136 RC 223,831 6,282,328 267.968 250 -64.0 148 NWRC139 RC 223,870 6,282,469 270.942 246 -82.2 165 NWRC140 RC 223,901 6,282,569 275.245 250 -70.0 193 NWRC141 RC 223,877 6,282,629 268.079 270 -63.3 180 NWRC143 RC 223,958 6,282,103 263.265 210 -90.0 180 NWRC144 RC 223,980 6,282,220 264.881 225 -66.5 235 NWRC145 RC 223,971 6,282,296 267.619 213 -68.7 231 NWRC146 RC 223,906 6,282,385 269.86 245 -63.9 173 NWRC150 RC 223,921 6,282,520 270.509 255 -90.0 180 NWRC152 RC 223,917 6,282,701 264.729 285 -73.3 180 NWRC159 RC 223,959 6,282,520 270.441 230 -90.0 180 NWRC160 RC 223,970 6,282,501 270.251 205 -79.8 200 NWRC161 RC 223,956 6,282,633 268.004 270 -69.1 180 NWRC163 RC 223,974 6,282,316 268.239 206 -68.0 159 NWRC169 RC 223,995 6,282,640 267.915 260 -70.0 180 NWRC173 RC 224,009 6,282,431 269.763 230 -80.1 130 NWRC177 RC 224,045 6,282,677 267.162 260 -70.2 180 NWRC178 RC 224,061 6,282,651 267.654 265 -86.2 237 NWRC180 RC 224,080 6,282,480 258.026 225 -71.4 180 NWRC183 RC 224,075 6,282,640 267.946 250 -70.3 180 NWRC184 RC 224,080 6,282,680 266.194 260 -70.0 180 NWRC185 RC 224,080 6,282,720 264.762 240 -69.3 180 NWRC187 RC 224,121 6,282,478 258.29 225 -70.3 180 NWRC193 RC 224,122 6,282,754 263.716 265 -69.7 180 NWRC194 RC 224,159 6,282,479 258.201 220 -68.6 180 NWRC206 RC 224,199 6,282,516 258.294 225 -69.1 180 NWRC217 RC 224,231 6,282,587 244.593 220 -81.3 161 NWRC218 RC 224,190 6,282,659 264.326 250 -69.2 141 NWRC221 RC 224,258 6,282,778 257.083 250 -82.0 215 NWRC222 RC 224,323 6,282,548 225.045 205 -65.0 215 NWRC228 RC 224,319 6,282,388 235.328 170 -71.8 180 NWRC229 RC 224,319 6,282,436 227.993 180 -69.6 180 NWRC230 RC 224,325 6,282,474 228.106 180 -65.6 188 NWRC231 RC 224,330 6,282,506 228.17 185 -70.0 191 NWRC232 RC 224,330 6,282,545 224.938 190 -69.5 191 NWRC237 RC 224,361 6,282,505 224.73 180 -70.0 180 NWRC239 RC 224,366 6,282,636 237.314 195 -78.0 187 NWRC243 RC 223,837 6,282,480 270.931 252 -84.9 180 NWRC245 RC 224,070 6,282,993 261.106 336 -71.7 180 NWRC246 RC 224,085 6,282,744 263.695 264 -84.2 170 NWRC247 RC 224,002 6,282,760 262.257 306 -85.0 180 NWRC248 RC 223,732 6,282,427 270.54 400 -59.9 200 NWRC249 RC 223,930 6,282,481 270.991 150 -83.0 175 NWRC250 RC 223,897 6,282,683 265.992 270 -81.7 210 NWRC251 RC 223,961 6,282,718 264.263 265 -84.9 180 NWRC252 RC 223,817 6,282,477 270.692 278 -72.0 160 SWRC089 RC 224,086 6,281915 260.05 305 -90 000

Appendix 3: New Significant results upper pegmatite

Hole_ID Depth_From Depth_To Interval

Width Li2O% Ta2O5ppm NWRC145 127 132 5 0.83 219.02 NWRC167 148 152 4 1.41 63 NWRC177 175 181 6 1.08 54.95 NWRC180 114 119 5 1.92 75.07 NWRC187 104 108 4 2.26 52.87 NWRC193 186 190 4 0.65 44.69 NWRC194 101 110 9 1.8 83.3 NWRC195 113 117 4 2.23 78.69 NWRC205 98 112 14 1.59 209.66 NWRC206 99 112 13 1.87 71.25 NWRC213 100 113 13 1.83 190.75 NWRC214 102 117 15 1.71 157.15 NWRC215 113 125 12 1.47 108.45 NWRC217 113 119 6 2.1 68.93 NWRC218 156 163 7 0.82 81.49 NWRC219 174 180 6 1.97 105.78 NWRC222 72 77 5 1.27 54.53 NWRC225 137 142 5 1.14 84.35 NWRC228 58 73 15 1.24 94.07 NWRC229 53 67 14 2.02 52.13 NWRC230 58 76 18 1.42 89.74 NWRC231 64 78 14 1.72 94.73 NWRC232 68 77 9 1.02 121.82 NWRC233 133 140 7 1.32 67.22 NWRC237 66 83 17 1.46 86.89 NWRC239 106 115 9 1.32 90.39 NWRC240 152 157 5 1.58 53.04 NWRC246 196 202 6 0.98 40.2

Appendix 4: Significant new results lower pegmatite

Hole_ID Depth_From

(m) Depth_To

(m) Width (m) Li2O% Ta2O5ppm NWRC116 231 236 5 1.94 143.69 NWRC117 265 270 5 1.19 242.39 NWRC122 236 240 4 0.95 76.62 NWRC126 203 210 7 2.7 123.29 NWRC132 234 240 6 2.03 216.77 NWRC133A 235 241 6 1.92 239.38 NWRC134 255 259 4 1.93 93.68 NWRC139 224 234 10 1.2 232.01 NWRC140 235 249 14 2.31 125.66 NWRC141 245 256 11 2.56 196.91 NWRC142 234 244 10 1.91 255.95 NWRC145 199 208 9 0.73 170.83 NWRC146 207 216 9 2 352.25 NWRC150 214 227 13 1.96 164.32 NWRC151 230 238 8 2.4 132.26 NWRC152 231 240 9 1.93 208.61 NWRC159 209 222 13 2.08 77.57 NWRC161 226 238 12 1.61 268.32 NWRC162 232 245 13 2.2 585.54 NWRC163 160 168 8 1.26 113.54 NWRC167 211 223 12 3.04 154.24 NWRC168 217 232 15 1.86 89.7 NWRC169 224 236 12 2.39 154.24 NWRC171 228 238 10 0.98 125.56 NWRC177 235 249 14 1.47 192.38 NWRC178 230 240 10 1.15 331.71 NWRC180 181 188 7 1.83 132.08 NWRC181 212 221 9 1.11 282.55 NWRC183 221 232 11 1.71 235.99 NWRC184 227 234 7 1.39 216.57 NWRC187 186 197 11 1.56 248.7 NWRC193 233 242 9 1.68 493.19 NWRC194 189 199 10 2.08 515.15 NWRC195 193 207 14 1.26 264.11 NWRC196 196 211 15 0.86 191.54 NWRC197 204 216 12 1.32 79.17 NWRC202 246 257 11 1.01 482.63 NWRC205 190 197 7 1.53 115.19 NWRC206 188 199 11 1.5 146.88 NWRC208 223 232 9 2.07 133.43 NWRC209 241 245 4 0.93 133.09 NWRC213 186 192 6 0.68 100.81 NWRC215 201 208 7 0.85 71.93 NWRC217 186 192 6 0.97 77.29 NWRC219 232 238 6 1.22 199.61 NWRC224 131 142 11 1.37 38.87 NWRC225 200 205 5 0.75 76.75 NWRC227 228 233 5 0.98 90.35 NWRC228 149 154 5 0.57 97.8 NWRC229 143 152 9 0.81 85.12 NWRC230 144 156 12 0.62 75.68 NWRC231 154 162 8 0.97 72.7 NWRC232 157 162 5 1.11 60.27 NWRC233 199 203 4 1.09 80.68 NWRC237 147 153 6 1.62 73.67 NWRC242 221 231 10 1.76 281 NWRC243 236 245 9 1.05 176.04 NWRC246 244 254 10 2.17 224.9 NWRC247 223 230 7 0.68 326.36 NWRC252 244 252 8 0.98 130.3



