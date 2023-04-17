Tea Tree Oil Market is Projected to Rise US$ 69.0 Million by 2028 | Coromandel Mountains Tea Tree Oil Company

Tea Tree Oil Market Report

The global tea tree oil market size reached US$ 51.0 Million in 2022. By 2028, it will reach US$ 69.0 Million, growing at a CAGR of 4.96% (2023-2028).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tea tree oil, also known as melaleuca oil, refers to an essential oil that is produced from steaming the leaves of the Australian tea tree. It comprises terpinen-4-ol that assists in killing bacteria, viruses, and fungi while increasing the activity of the white blood cells (WBCs). It has antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antioxidant properties and is considered an ideal natural hand sanitizer that is effective against germs. It is not diluted and is easily packed and distributed for commercial use. It is also an effective mosquito repellent and keeps ants away in the agriculture field. It treats and disinfects minor cuts and abrasions and encourages wound healing by reducing inflammation. Tea tree oil aids in relieving psoriasis symptoms that cause red, itchy, and scaly skin and can be applied over the affected area of the skin. It is beneficial for people suffering from chronic gingivitis and controls bad breath and bleeding as compared to a placebo or a chlorhexidine antiseptic gel. It is utilized to treat lice, acne, athlete’s foot, nail fungus, dandruff, mite infection at the base of the eyelids, and insect bites. Besides this, tea tree oil is employed in personal care products, such as toners, cleansers, body wash, and lotions.

Tea Tree Oil Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the rising utilization of tea tree oil in pharmaceutical products to reduce swelling and relieve pain among individuals across the globe represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing adoption of tea tree oil among the masses, as it prevents infections and decreases scars, is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, there is a rise in the need for cost-effective solutions for maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails among the masses around the world.

This, coupled with the increasing awareness among individuals about living healthy lifestyles and maintaining hygiene, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for tea tree oil to treat herpes, cold sores, shingles, and warts among individuals worldwide is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, the wide availability of tea tree oil through various distribution channels, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience and online stores, is positively influencing the market.

Additionally, the growing utilization of tea tree oil to enhance the activity of WBCs that aids in warding off pathogens and other external invaders in the body is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for tea tree oil as a natural deodorant, as it is safe, effective, and has anti-bacterial properties as compared to commercial deodorants and antiperspirants, is strengthening the market growth.

Global Tea Tree Oil Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Coromandel Mountains Tea Tree Oil Company, G.R. Davis Pty Ltd., Integria Healthcare, Jenbrook Australia, Main Camp Natural Extracts Pty Ltd., Maria River Plantation, Naturally Australian Tea Tree Oil Pty Ltd (NATTo), NOW Foods, Oribi Oils (Pty) Ltd., T.G.Cassegrain & Co Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc. and Young Living Essential Oils LC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, grade, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Grade:

• Pharma/Cosmetic Grade

• Therapeutic Grade

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Direct Sales

• Departmental Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• FMCG Manufacturer

• Cosmetic Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

