Abridged regulations of 9th National External Information Service Awards

The ninth National External Information Service Awards was launched by the Steering Committee for External Information Service and the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education (the standing agency of the Steering Committee for External Information) in collaboration with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, Nhan Dan Newspaper, the Vietnam News Agency, the Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, and the Vietnam Publishers’ Association.

The awards aim to honour outstanding authors, works, and publications in the field of external information service.

• Award categories

The ninth National External Information Service Awards are open to works in Vietnamese and foreign languages in the categories of: (1) Print newspaper in Vietnamese; (2) Electronic newspaper, website in Vietnamese; (3) Print newspaper in foreign languages; (4) Electronic newspaper, website in foreign languages; (5) Radio broadcasting; (6) Television broadcasting; (7) Photo (comprising Press photo and Landscape photo); (8) Books; (9) Video clips; and (10) Initiatives, products with external information values.

• Criteria for entries

The works/products eligible for the Awards are those published or broadcasted through mass media channels; released, published, announced and applied both domestically and internationally during the period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. For works/products released before or after the aforementioned period, at least two-thirds of the quantity or duration of the works/products must have been published within the specified time frame.

Works/products that have won prizes in other competitions are still eligible to the Awards, but are required to clarify the prizes, the name of the organising unit, and the time of the competition.

The works/products submitted to the Awards must be free from copyright disputes from the time of their publication.

The works/products that are not eligible for the Awards include: a series of press works pieced together from independent works of authors who are named separately and published in different times, without continuity; works/products that are awaiting evaluation from competent authorities; composite photos or photos that have been altered to change the content of the original ones; those that violate the provisions of Copyright Law, Intellectual Property Law, and other legal regulations.

• Criteria for authors

All Vietnamese citizens and foreigners can submit their works/products to the Awards.

Each author or group of authors is allowed to submit a maximum of 10 entries/products to the Awards, provided that they meet the conditions.

Members of the Council of the Awards and the Jury are not allowed to compete for the awards.

• Award criteria

The awarded works/products are exemplary pieces that best meet the selection standards of the Awards. In terms of content, they must reach a wide community domestically and internationally, effectively serving the country’s foreign relations in different ways. Works should provide an insight of the domestic situation, especially the orientations and policies of the Party and State’s laws as well as the management of the Government in all fields; the country’s achievements in Fatherland safeguarding, socio-economic development, international integration, and human rights protection; the beauty of the nation, people, history, culture, heritage and scientific knowledge of Vietnam, spreading the national values, cultural values and the image of Vietnamese people; viewpoints, stances and positive, effective contributions of Vietnam on regional and international issues.

The awarded works/products must accurately and diversely report the world situation, introduce to the domestic audience the essence of the culture of humankind and progressive ideas of the era that match the Party's viewpoints and principles as well as the national cultural values of Vietnam; refute wrongful information and arguments distorting the situation of Vietnam, protect the Party’s ideological foundation; reflect people's patriotism, national pride and the strong desire to build a nation of prosperity and happiness; highlight the support, assistance and sentiments of international friends for Vietnam; and affirm the role, position and prestige of Vietnam in the world arena.

• Address for entry submission:

The Profession Training Centre – Vietnam News Agency

Room 301, No 11 Tran Hung Dao street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi

Tel: 024. 39330540

Email: giaithongtindoingoailan9@gmail.com

On the envelope: Entry to the National External Information Service Awards

Works, products submitted to the Awards must meet legal regulations of Vietnam.

Authors/groups of authors that have many works, products winning prizes at the Awards will only receive the highest prize./.