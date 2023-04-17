Dairy Ingredients Market Size To Hit US$ 99.2 Billion By 2028 | At CAGR 6.2%

global near field communication (NFC) market segmented on the basis of product, source, form and application.

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global dairy ingredients market size reached US$ 69.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 99.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Dairy ingredients refer to processed powdered or liquid nutritional and dietary supplements that are added to the formulation of dairy products, including butter, ghee, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and condensed and dried milk, to improve their flavor and nutritional content. They mostly consist of milk powders, milk protein concentrates, milk protein isolates, whey ingredients, lactose and derivatives, caseins, etc. Dairy ingredients have great functional benefits and naturalness and provide richness, texture, color, and flavor to food products. Consequently, they find widespread applications in the food and beverage segment across the globe.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Dairy Ingredients Market?

The growing consumption of dairy products directly or as a base ingredient in the preparation of several dishes is among the key factors driving the dairy ingredients market. Additionally, the elevating awareness about the advantages of consuming dairy, such as improved body growth and controlled blood pressure (BP), and the inflating demand for organic dairy products, owing to the rising consumer consciousness regarding the negative health impact of consuming synthetic ingredients, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Besides this, the increasing usage of the product in sports nutrition to offer protein for building muscles, carbohydrates for energy, and vitamins and minerals for strengthening bones is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the escalating focus among leading market players on developing an extensive range of natural colors, novel flavors, and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) ingredients and the launch of premium and high-end products, which include whey powder, skim milk powder, buttermilk powder, and complex formulations are expected to propel the dairy ingredients market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product:

• Milk Powders

o Skimmed Milk Powders

o Whole Milk Powders

• Milk Protein Concentrates and Milk Protein Isolates

• Whey Ingredients

o Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

o Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

o Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

• Lactose and Derivatives

• Casein and Caseinates

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Milk

• Whey

Breakup by Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Breakup by Application:

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Dairy Products

• Infant Milk Formula

• Sports and Clinical Nutrition

Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

• Agropur Dairy Cooperative (Farmers Co-operative Dairy Limited)

• Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

• Aurivo Co-operative Society Limited

• Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

• Euroserum (Groupe Sodiaal)

• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

• Glanbia PLC

• Hoogwegt Group B.V.

• Lactalis Group

• Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.

• Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

• Saputo Inc.

• Schreiber Foods Inc.

• and Volac International Limited.

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

