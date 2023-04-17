Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size Expected to Reach $13 Billion by 2031 — Says AMR

Alzheimer's therapeutics market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alzheimer's therapeutics market refers to the various medications and therapies used to treat Alzheimer's disease, a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking, and behavior.

The global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market was estimated at $6.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $13 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease, but there are several FDA-approved drugs that can help manage symptoms, such as memory loss and confusion. These drugs include cholinesterase inhibitors (donepezil, galantamine, and rivastigmine) and NMDA receptor antagonists (memantine).

In addition to medication, other treatments for Alzheimer's disease may include lifestyle changes such as regular exercise and a healthy diet, as well as therapies such as occupational therapy, speech therapy, and cognitive behavioral therapy.

The Alzheimer's therapeutics market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, particularly as the global population continues to age. In addition, there are several drugs in development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, including immunotherapies that target beta-amyloid and tau proteins, which are believed to play a role in the development and progression of the disease.

Major players in the Alzheimer's therapeutics market include Pfizer, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Novartis, and Eisai. Clinical trials are ongoing for several new drugs and therapies, and advances in precision medicine may also lead to personalized treatments for Alzheimer's disease in the future.

Overall, while there is currently no cure for Alzheimer's disease, the Alzheimer's therapeutics market is expected to continue to grow as new treatments are developed and the need for effective management of the disease becomes increasingly important.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐳𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐫'𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Patients who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease were more vulnerable to be infected by coronavirus.

Rise in number of Covid-19 infection in patients with Alzheimer’s disease led to increase in demand for Alzheimer’s therapeutics during the pandemic period.

The global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market is analyzed across drug class, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

The cholinesterase inhibitors segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.0% throughout the forecast period. The N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist segment is also assessed in the report.

The drug store and retail pharmacy segment held nearly three-fifths of the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market in 2021, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2031. The online pharmacy segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The hospital pharmacy segment is also analyzed through the report.

The market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market report include AbbVie Inc., Biogen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and Lupin. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘:

According to Alzheimer's therapeutics market analysis, among drugs class, the cholinesterase segment held largest market share in 2021

By distribution channel, the drug store & retail pharmacy segment held largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America accounted for largest share of the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market in 2021.

