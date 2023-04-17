Rubber Gloves Market Expected to Reach S$ 25.72 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 11.20%

Rubber Gloves Market Report

The global rubber gloves market size reached US$ 13.22 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 25.72 Billion, growing at 11.20% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubber gloves refer to protective hand covers that are manufactured from various materials, such as latex, nitrile, and vinyl. They are widely available as powdered and powdered-free and in different colors, sizes, thicknesses, and shapes. They are inexpensive, flexible, durable, resistant to ultraviolet (UV) radiations, and highly effective against microorganisms. They are also resistant to tears and punctures and offer resistance again water and high elasticity. They protect hands from germs, bacteria, sticky and stainable items, and dirty objects while avoiding cross-contamination. They are worn while cleaning toilets, dusting, and performing first-aid and personal care activities, such as dyeing hair. Besides this, they aid in providing protection against water-based chemicals, such as detergents and alcohol. As a result, rubber gloves are employed in the healthcare, oil and gas, construction, chemical, automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage (F&B), and metal industries across the globe.

Rubber Gloves Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for rubber gloves due to the increasing awareness about worker safety and security at the workplace represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing demand for rubber gloves in hospitals due to the increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) among the masses is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for rubber gloves in the healthcare industry to maintain hygiene around the world.

This, coupled with the increasing utilization of rubber gloves for providing first-aid to the injured person and protecting against harmful bodily fluids, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of rubber gloves as a heating pack for various injuries is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, the increasing utilization of rubber gloves for gardening purposes, such as watering plants, digging soil, and applying fertilizers and pesticides, across the globe is positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising adoption of rubber gloves for industrial purposes to prevent dangers, such as iron nails, hot equipment, and corrosive substances, around the world is contributing to the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for rubber gloves in the proper handling of food products in bakeries and maintaining freshness is impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, key players are introducing innovative cut-resistant gloves that are used in industrial places to provide extra comfort and high dexterity, which is strengthening the growth of the market.

Global Rubber Gloves Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adenna LLC, Ammex Corporation, Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd , Newell Brands, Shield Scientific B.V., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad and Unigloves (UK) Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, type, material and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

• Disposable

• Reusable

Breakup by Type:

• Powdered

• Powder Free

Breakup by Material:

• Latex

• Nitrile

• Vinyl

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Healthcare

• Food and Beverage

• Automotive

• Metal and Machinery

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

