Seizure Monitoring Market to Surge Past a Revenue CAGR of 4.23%, During the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031, According to Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent Growth Plus Reports analysis, the global Seizure Monitoring Market is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 4.23% by 2031.

The global market for seizure monitoring was analyzed, and it is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Seizures are episodes of abnormal brain activity that might cause stiffness, jerking movements, convulsions, or limpness. They can also produce transient changes in awareness, behavior, and sensory perceptions because of medicine or an accident.

Recent Development in the Global Seizure Monitoring Market:

In September 2022, Ceribell invested US$ 50 million in seizure detection and monitoring devices. Ceribell's Rapid Response EEG System, which allows real-time monitoring of brain activity to identify seizures and other neurological events promptly, will be further developed and expanded with the money.

In February 2022, Epitel, Inc., a startup for digital health that develops wearable and wireless EEG monitoring devices for seizure detection, secured $12.5 million in Series A funding to support early pilot commercialization and further development of its proprietary technology.

Seizure Monitoring Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.23% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

Seizures becoming more common among epilepsy patients are driving the market revenue share.

With the advancement of technology, there are significant breakthroughs in seizure monitoring.

Several government initiatives towards telemedicine employ technology to monitor and regulate seizures remotely.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the seizure monitoring market revenue is the increasing frequency of seizure and epilepsy patients, rising investments by key market players, and advancements in technology.

However, the high cost of these devices, further maintenance and indirect cost, and lack of awareness may limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, the global seizure monitoring market is segmented into wearable sensors, bed monitors, and video systems. Due to efficient and quick medical intervention, the wearable sector accounts for the largest market revenue share, possibly increasing individuals' overall quality of life.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global seizure monitoring market is segmented into hospitals, homecare settings, and others. Due to the high-end advanced monitoring equipment, presence of skilled healthcare professionals, and increasing prevalence of skilled healthcare professionals, the hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global seizure monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the increased incidence of neurological diseases, technological improvements, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and expanding public awareness of the advantages of seizure monitors, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The following is a list of the prominent players in the global market for seizure monitoring:

Empatica Inc.

Medpage Ltd.

Epilepsy Alarms UK

Brain Sentinel, Inc.

Cura1

Research Triangle Park, N.C.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus reports studied the global market for seizure monitoring in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecasting, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

SEIZURE MONITORING MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

