iDenfy joins forces with Dialics to enhance security with identity verification
The newly implemented AI-powered ID verification solution will ensure KYC compliance and a speedy onboarding process for DialicsKAUNAS, LITHUANIA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iDenfy, a global RegTech startup offering ID verification, compliance, and fraud prevention tools, announced partnering with Dialics, a PPC tracking and real-time marketing analytics software. iDenfy’s full-stack identity verification solution will help speed up the sign-up and verification process for Dialics customers.
Dialics partnered with iDenfy to simplify registering new customers, all while complying with strict regulations and maintaining top-notch security measures to protect its customers. To ensure compliance with these standards, Dialics searched for an ID verification provider to handle its Know Your Customer (KYC) process without compromising security or user experience.
Dialics carefully evaluated various vendors and ultimately chose iDenfy as its identity verification partner because of our user-friendly integration and advanced fraud detection capabilities. One key factor that set iDenfy apart was its hybrid approach, which combines AI-powered software with an in-house team of experts to thoroughly review ID documents for complete accuracy.
Since its establishment in 2019, Dialics has been driven by a team of passionate experts who are committed to improving the effectiveness of online marketing through call-tracking functionality. The platform offers a user-friendly experience that allows for easy management of online Pay-Per-Сall (PPC) marketing campaigns while providing instant access to analytical data and the ability to process international inbound calls.
As Dialics and its customer base continued to expand, the company recognized the need for a more efficient onboarding process that could help accelerate growth and reduce the workload for its internal KYC specialists. The entire Dialics platform was built on a user-friendly interface, so the company wanted to ensure the same ease and convenience would be available for the ID verification process.
Consequently, Dialics prioritized delivering a digital experience that could compete with the best available options while maintaining a robust fraud prevention program. After careful evaluation, Dialics determined that iDenfy offered both of these essential factors, providing a convenient solution for its customers while ensuring the security of their data.
iDenfy utilizes AI-powered algorithms to verify the authenticity of uploaded IDs and matches them with the customer's onboarding selfie. This process, which consists of four steps, enables Dialics to onboard its customers within a few minutes. By preventing fraudulent attempts to pass the verification process, iDenfy effectively eliminates any possibility of fraud. To maintain high accuracy rates, iDenfy's KYC experts conduct real-time manual checks of each verification.
“Our new partners at Dialics offer convenient conditions for users of all types, including companies of all sizes, solo affiliates, and marketing agencies. With this partnership, our goal is to provide a flexible identity verification solution that enables Dialics to onboard all its customers safely and securely.” — commented Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.
