Balls N Holes Golf Podcast with Jessica Bowser and Bryan Pascarelli Releases Highly Anticipated Season 2.
Los Angeles, CA - The second season of the popular golf podcast, Balls N Holes, hosted by Jessica Bowser and Bryan Pascarelli, has just been released. The duo is renowned for being the only couple in the golf industry offering their unique perspective on the game. They provide witty banter and insightful commentary, taking their listeners on a thrilling journey through the world of golf.
What happens when a golf-loving couple takes a year off and dedicate their lives to playing the game? Bryan Pascarelli (Balls) and Jessica Bowser (Holes) take you along on this raw, unabashed, and real-life journey of their relationship with each other and their passion for golf in the highly anticipated Season 2.
Season 2 promises to be even better than the first, with Bowser and Pascarelli delving deeper into the world of golf and covering a wider range of topics, including coverage of the Masters, the latest PGA and LIV Tour events to golf equipment reviews and interviews with top industry experts. They will also offer their unique perspectives on the sport, including their own relationship antics on and off the course.
Listeners can expect a mix of in-depth analysis, humorous anecdotes, and guest appearances from some of the biggest names in golf. Bowser and Pascarelli are both seasoned golfers with a wealth of experience covering a variety of golf tournaments, making them the perfect hosts for this dynamic podcast.
Bowser expressed her excitement for the second season of Balls N Holes by saying, “Golfing with Bryan is a rollercoaster of emotions. We share a mutual hatred for slow play and an enjoyment of throwing clubs. With our better-than-average skills and unlimited mulligans, we're pretty much invincible on the course. But who knows, we might just end up killing each other with a rogue club or dying of boredom behind slow play. Either way, it's all part of the love-hate relationship we have with this infuriatingly wonderful game."
Pascarelli added, "We've got some big names lined up for this season, including Tiger Woods' cousin twice removed and a guy who once caddied for Phil Mickelson at a charity tournament. We're pretty sure our listeners are going to be blown away by their incredible golf knowledge and their ability to make us look even more amateur than we already are. And if not, well, we'll just blame it on the fact that we spent all our budget on golf balls and Platinum Tee’s Caddies."
Balls N Holes with Jessica Bowser and Bryan Pascarelli is part of The 8 Side network, the #1 golf podcast network created in partnership with iHeartRadio. With over 15 golf-centric podcasts from big names in the game, like Get a Grip with Shane Bacon, Son of a Butch with Claude Harmon, Playing a Round with Paige Renee, and Golf, Mostly with Michelle Wie West and Hally Leadbetter, and up-and-coming golf experts, like Stick & Hack and Under the Strap.
Balls N Holes is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Listeners can also follow the show on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jessica Bowser
jessica@ballsnholesgolf.com
323-206-2222
