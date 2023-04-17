High Dynamic Range Market Research | Industry Trends Size to Surpass USD 126.7 Billion by 2030

High Dynamic Range Market Research

Increasing demand for high-quality video content, particularly in the streaming industry is one of the key factor that is driving high dynamic range market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high dynamic range market was worth $13,760.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $126,740.0 million by 2030, growing at a 25.1% CAGR.

One of the primary drivers of the global high dynamic range market is the ongoing need for large screen displays with high resolution. Furthermore, the rise in smartphone penetration, the high potential for digital photography, and the surge in on-demand content delivery services all contribute significantly to the growth of the worldwide high dynamic range market. However, the requirement for significantly larger bandwidth for streaming high dynamic range video stifles market expansion.

High Dynamic Range Market Dynamics:

The HDR market is being driven by increasing demand for high-quality video content, especially in the streaming industry, and the growing adoption of HDR technology in consumer electronics such as TVs, smartphones, and cameras. Additionally, the rise of HDR-supported gaming and virtual reality applications is contributing to the growth of the market.

The development of advanced HDR technologies, such as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, is also fueling market growth by enhancing the viewing experience for consumers. As a result, the global HDR market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

High Dynamic Range Market Trends:

The High Dynamic Range (HDR) market is experiencing several trends that are shaping the industry. Firstly, there is an increasing adoption of HDR technology in professional and commercial applications, such as video production and advertising. This is because HDR provides high-quality images with more detail, making it ideal for capturing and displaying content with high dynamic range. HDR technology is also being used in medical imaging, scientific research, and other specialized applications where color accuracy and image clarity are critical.

Secondly, the emergence of new HDR formats, such as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, is driving growth in the market. These formats enhance the viewing experience by delivering more realistic and vibrant images. In addition, the rise of streaming services which offer HDR content, is increasing consumer awareness and driving demand for HDR-compatible devices. Overall, the HDR market is expected to continue growing as more content creators and consumers recognize the benefits of this technology.

Some of the key high dynamic range industry players profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Canon, Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Omnivision Technologies, Olympus Corp., Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd. This study includes market trends, high dynamic range market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

