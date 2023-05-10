Global HVAC Filters Market Forecast 2023-2032

HVAC Filters Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “HVAC Filters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the HVAC filters market. As per TBRC’s HVAC filters market forecast, the HVAC filters market size is expected to reach $11.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The increasing circulation of toxic compounds in the air is expected to drive the HVAC filter industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest HVAC filters industry share. Major players in the HVAC filters industry include 3M Company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Camfil AB, Mann+Hummel, American Air Filter Company Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö.

HVAC Filters Market Segments

1) By Product: Fiberglass Filter, Pleated Filter, Electrostatic Filter, Carbon Air Filter, HEPA Filter, Pocket Filter, Other Products

2) By Material: Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon Derivatives, Metal, and Other Materials

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

4) By End-Use Industry: Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Other End-Users

HVAC filters are filters that are used in heating and cooling systems to remove impure dust, pollen, and other microscopic particles from the air. An HVAC air filter's principal function is to remove contaminants from the air passing through the system, such as dust, pet dander, or even bacteria. These dust particles become trapped in the filter and are not recirculated throughout the structure.

