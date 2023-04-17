Catheters Market Size to Reach US$ 31.3 Billion , CAGR 8.67% and Forecast By 2027 | IMARC Group Report

Catheters Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global catheters market reached a value of US$ 18.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.67% during 2022-2027.

A catheter is a medical device used to access and deliver fluids or medications directly into the body or to remove bodily fluids or waste. It is a long, thin, flexible tube made of various materials, including silicone, latex, and polyurethane. Catheters are commonly used in various medical procedures, such as surgery, dialysis, and urinary catheterization. They can be inserted into veins, arteries, the bladder, or other body cavities, depending on their intended use. There are different types of catheters available, including Foley catheters, central venous catheters, and peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC). Catheters are often used when other methods of treatment or diagnosis are not possible or effective.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/catheters-market/requestsample

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and urological disorders and cancer, represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. Apart from this, the increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to these chronic diseases, is also a significant driver of market growth. In addition to this, technological advancements in catheter design, along with the advent of robot-assisted catheterization procedures are contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the rising demand for home healthcare services and the increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic centers.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=3648&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players

• Abbott Laboratories

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Coloplast Corporation

• ConvaTec Group PLC

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Hollister Incorporated

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Teleflex Incorporated.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Cardiovascular Catheters

• Urology Catheters

• Intravenous Catheters

• Neurovascular Catheters

• Specialty Catheters

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3648&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Trauma Care Centers Market Report

Dental Implants Market Report



About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

