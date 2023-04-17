Shaftsbury Field Station/Town of Pownal/Suspicious Incident

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,507 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3001903
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/16/23 @ 1951 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal Estates, Pownal
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED: Unknown as of this release
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal Estates
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/16/2023 at approximately 1951 hours Vermont State Police received a complaint that a resident within the Pownal Estates (formerly known as Alta Gardens), discovered an arrow lodged within the side of their residence.
Troopers arrived, spoke to the caller, and inspected the scene. The resident stated they'd heard a loud noise while sitting outside on their front steps at approximately 1930 hours and discovered the arrow protruding from a wall shortly thereafter. The arrow, which was just over 2 feet long, had gone nearly completely through the side of the caller's residence. Nobody was injured during this incident.
This investigation is considered 'active' and anyone with information encouraged to contact Sgt Justin Walker, at the Vermont State Police Field Station at 802-442-5421, option 8. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS
