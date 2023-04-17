Shaftsbury Field Station/Town of Pownal/Suspicious Incident

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 23B3001903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 04/16/23 @ 1951 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal Estates, Pownal

ACCUSED: Unknown as of this release

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal Estates





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/16/2023 at approximately 1951 hours Vermont State Police received a complaint that a resident within the Pownal Estates (formerly known as Alta Gardens), discovered an arrow lodged within the side of their residence.





Troopers arrived, spoke to the caller, and inspected the scene. The resident stated they'd heard a loud noise while sitting outside on their front steps at approximately 1930 hours and discovered the arrow protruding from a wall shortly thereafter. The arrow, which was just over 2 feet long, had gone nearly completely through the side of the caller's residence. Nobody was injured during this incident.





This investigation is considered 'active' and anyone with information encouraged to contact Sgt Justin Walker, at the Vermont State Police Field Station at 802-442-5421, option 8. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS









