Shaftsbury Field Station/Town of Pownal/Suspicious Incident

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3001903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  SGT Justin Walker                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421


DATE/TIME: 04/16/23 @ 1951 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal Estates, Pownal

VIOLATION:


ACCUSED:  Unknown as of this release                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:



AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal Estates


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/16/2023 at approximately 1951 hours Vermont State Police received a complaint that a resident within the Pownal Estates (formerly known as Alta Gardens), discovered an arrow lodged within the side of their residence.


Troopers arrived, spoke to the caller, and inspected the scene. The resident stated they'd heard a loud noise while sitting outside on their front steps at approximately 1930 hours and discovered the arrow protruding from a wall shortly thereafter. The arrow, which was just over 2 feet long, had gone nearly completely through the side of the caller's residence. Nobody was injured during this incident.


This investigation is considered 'active' and anyone with information encouraged to contact Sgt Justin Walker, at the Vermont State Police Field Station at 802-442-5421, option 8. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS



COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

