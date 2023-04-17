AI in Transportation Market Expected to Reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 15.3% [PDF Version]
The global AI in Transportation market will touch USD 8.4 Billion at a 15.3% CAGR by 2030, as per the current Market Research Future report.
The usage of autonomous vehicles is one of the most major ways that AI is changing the transportation industry. Leading automakers and tech firms are working to create self-driving vehicles, trucks, and buses. Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms are used by these autonomous vehicles to perceive their environment and make judgments that enhance safety, ease traffic, and optimize routes.
AI is improving the security of transportation networks by assisting in accident prevention. In order to predict maintenance requirements and lower the likelihood of the equipment failure, predictive maintenance, for instance, employs AI algorithms to examine data from sensors mounted in cars. Moreover, AI-enabled safety technologies are increasingly prevalent in contemporary cars, including collision avoidance systems.
Another area where artificial intelligence is reshaping the transportation industry is fleet management. Routes and schedules can be optimized using AI-powered systems, which lower expenses, pollutants, and fuel usage. Predictive maintenance can also assist fleet managers in identifying and addressing maintenance needs prior to them developing into significant problems, minimizing downtime, and boosting productivity.
Key Players
Eminent market players profiled in the global AI in Transportation industry report include
- Daimler
- Continental
- Volvo
- Bosch
- Intel
- Scania group
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Valeo SA
- Alphabet Inc
- MAN SEPACCAR
Segmental Analysis
The global AI in transportation market has been segmented based on offering, machine learning (ML) technology, and application.
Based on offering, the global market has been segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further subdivided into Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), sensors, and others.
Based on ML technology, the AI in transportation market has been segmented into deep learning, computer vision, NLP, and context awareness.
Based on application, the AI in transportation market has been segmented into autonomous truck, semi-autonomous truck, truck platooning, human-machine interface (HMI), predictive maintenance, precision mapping, and others.
Based on IoT communication, the AI in transportation market has been segmented into LTE, LPWAN, and 5G.
Regional Analysis
North America to Head AI in Transportation Market
North America accounted for the largest contributor to the AI in transportation market. The regional market comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico. According to MRFR analysis, some of the factors responsible for the market's growth include the rising need for enhanced operational efficiency and increasing adoption to enhance driver and vehicle. Moreover, the presence of established players such as Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Magna International Inc. is one of the factors driving the growth of the regional market.
Europe is the second-largest contributor to the AI in transportation market. The regional market comprises the EU-27 countries and UK. According to MRFR analysis, the EU-27 countries, together, are expected to account for the highest market share, followed by the UK. The market has been driven by factors such as the government’s proposals to boost public and private investment in AI with a greater focus on its application in transport. The European Union (EU) has taken major steps to adapt to the developments taking the place of AI in the transportation sector. These measures include general strategies on AI and rules that support the innovations of technologies that enable the application of AI in transport while at the same time ensuring respect for its fundamental values and rights.
