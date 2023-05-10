Faecal Extraction Systems Market Analysis For 2023-2032

Faecal Extraction Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Faecal Extraction Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the faecal extraction systems global market. As per TBRC’s faecal extraction systems market forecast, the faecal extraction systems market is expected to grow to $1.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease is expected to propel the growth of the faecal extraction systems industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest faecal extraction systems industry share. Major players in the faecal extraction systems industry include ALPCO, Alpha Laboratories, Arbor Assays, BioMérieux, BÜHLMANN, Calpro AS, Cancax Biotech, DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH.

Faecal Extraction Systems Market Segments

1) By Assay: Calprotectin, Albumin, Haemoglobin, Bile Acids

2) By Analysis Test: Microscopic, Chemical, Immunological, Microbiological

3) By Indication: Parasitic Infection, Viral Infection, Bacterial Indication, Poor Nutrient Absorption

4) By End-Use: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Clinics, Research Centers

A faeces extraction system is a device or instrument that collects faeces samples in order to identify diseases, bacteria, or parasite particles that may be present.

