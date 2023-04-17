Author Emanuel Rose to Host Exclusive Book Signing at Modesto City Earth Day Celebration

Bestselling author Emanuel Rose is excited to announce a special book signing event for his latest work, “Wenaha Henry: Seeds to a Tree.” The event will take place during the Modesto City Earth Day Celebration at Graceda Park, in partnership with Camp Jack Hazard.

Emanuel Rose, acclaimed author and environmental advocate, will be available to sign copies of his book and engage with readers at the event. “Wenaha Henry: Seeds to a Tree” (https://strategicadventuremarketing.com/wenaha-henry/) is an inspiring tale that encourages readers to understand the importance of environmental conservation and the role that each individual can play in preserving our planet.

Event details:



Date: April 22, 2023



Time: 10 AM to 4 PM



Location: Graceda Park, Modesto, CA



Collaborators: Camp Jack Hazard



Camp Jack Hazard, an organization dedicated to providing fun, safe wilderness adventures for campers age 6 to 17, has partnered with Emanuel Rose for this event. The collaboration aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote the importance of preserving our natural resources for future generations.

The Modesto City Earth Day Celebration is an annual event that brings together the community to celebrate and promote environmental awareness. Attendees can expect a day filled with live music, educational workshops, eco-friendly exhibits, and family-friendly activities.

Members of the media are invited to attend the book signing event and are encouraged to arrange interviews with Emanuel Rose by contacting him at emanuel@strategicemarketing.com or (707) 506-6138.

About Emanuel Rose: Emanuel Rose is a renowned author, public speaker, and environmental advocate. With a passion for the great outdoors, he uses his platform to educate and inspire others to take action towards preserving our planet. His latest book, “Wenaha Henry: Seeds to a Tree,” is a testament to his commitment to environmental conservation and education.

About Camp Jack Hazard: Camp Jack Hazard is a non-profit organization focused on providing life-changing outdoor experiences for youth. With programs designed to foster environmental stewardship, personal growth, and community building, Camp Jack Hazard aims to create a lasting impact on the lives of its participants.

For more information about the event, please visit the Modesto City Earth Day website or contact Emanuel Rose at emanuel@strategicemarketing.com or (707) 506-6138.

