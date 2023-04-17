Submit Release
enreap becomes an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud

PUNE, India, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enreap, a specialised technology company helping companies achieve Operational Delivery Excellence announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud. A validation of Atlassian's Platinum Solution Partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.

enreap has achieved the Atlassian Cloud Specialization since the program was launched on May 11th, 2021.

"Atlassian would like to recognize enreap for their specialized solution practice, as they have proven success migrating operations and supporting enterprise-level use cases across the Atlassian Cloud Platform," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel.

"The level of commitment in the Cloud Specialization Program recognizes these Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer's experience and success."

"With most enterprises embarking on Cloud as a crucial part of their digital transformation initiatives, we set up a dedicated solution practice to deliver high-quality services to our customers. Our team has a successful track record of migrating operations and supporting enterprise-level use cases across the Atlassian Cloud Platform. Our deep understanding of the Atlassian ecosystem and vast experience of several implementations have helped us get recognised as the official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud. We look forward to working closely with Atlassian to ensure that our solution services practices are aligned with the Atlassian strategy," said Surinderpal Kumar, CEO of enreap.

About enreap

As a partner in client's digital transformation journey, enreap helps companies achieve "Operational Delivery Excellence" by realizing the optimum productivity for their teams. It envisions and executes technology-enabled operations strategy, enables strategic alignment, and governance by leveraging processes, frameworks, and tools for orchestration, automation, and delivery management.

enreap is involved in streamlining business operations in various areas such as Software Delivery Operations, Customer Service Operations, Strategy / Management Operations and Business Support Operations 

For more information, please visit https://www.enreap.com
Locations: India | Singapore | UAE

Media Contact

Kamini Yadav
Marketing Specialist - enreap
kamini.yadav@enreap.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054410/enreap_Cloud_Partner.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054411/enreap_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enreap-becomes-an-official-atlassian-specialized-partner-in-cloud-301797749.html

SOURCE enreap

