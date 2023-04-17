Apple BKC in Mumbai opens for customers this Tuesday

Apple's first retail location in India is one of the company's most sustainable stores yet, offering special Today at Apple sessions featuring local artists and creatives, with a team of more than 100 ready to provide exceptional service for customers

Apple® today previewed Apple BKC, the first Apple Store® in India. Located in Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple® sessions.

"At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai's vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community."

Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, "Mumbai Rising," running from Tuesday, April 18 — the store's opening day — through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture.

Sessions in the "Mumbai Rising" series include:

Music Lab: Deep Listening in Urban Spaces with Sandunes

Photo Lab: Portraits of Resistance with Prarthna Singh

Design Lab: Every Poster Tells a Story with Boomranng Studio

Art Lab: Drawing Homage to Mumbai with Kohla

Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/in/today/bkc.

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Visitors are invited to explore the surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone®, Mac®, iPad®, AirPods®, Apple Watch®, and Apple TV® lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag™. Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it's most convenient for them.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages. They're ready to welcome customers from around the world, helping them learn about Apple products and offering advice on the best options to suit customers' needs, as well as the Apple Trade In program.

Apple has been operating in India for more than 25 years, and as part of its deep commitment to the community, Apple continues its long-term support for the Akanksha Foundation, Barefoot College International, Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF), and others.

Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST in Mumbai. Customers are invited to download interactive custom wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music® BKC Playlist, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions.

