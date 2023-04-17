New book is a compilation of quotes providing insight into one man's unique life spanning more than 50 years

Debuting author Rajan Jetley announces the publication of 'Blinding Glimpses of the Obvious'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rajan Jetley marks his entry in the world of publishing with the release of "Blinding Glimpses of the Obvious: Revealing Insights, LOL Humour & Good Old Common Sense" (published by Archway Publishing).

While revealing glimpses into the kaleidoscope of everyday life, this self-improvement book is a compilation of unique quotes, insights and observations, gathered over the author's 50-year journey that began on the streets of rural India and ended in the boardrooms and power centers of the corporate world. Jetley, whose personal and professional experiences span both the East and the West, shines a light on varied aspects of life covering love, family, profession, money, politics, and more. He offers a thought-provoking distillation of the wonderful and varied events that started with hawking cigarettes and soap on a bicycle in rural India to becoming the youngest professional CEO of a major, international airline. Readers will find the insights and observations in this book surprisingly relatable, seeming familiar, and amusingly obvious.

"The book shines a refreshing new light on everyday life," Jetley states. "In the tumultuous times we live in, the book helps bring a clearer perspective on most issues we face on a day to day basis."

An excerpt from the book reads:

I am convinced that in the journey of human beings over millions of years, every experience must have been lived somewhere at some time. every thought has been expressed in one way or another. and as I have said before, even if there is very little in the way of new thought or experience, there is still much in the beauty of the way it is expressed or articulated. this belief is the driving force behind this compilation of thoughts. I have tried to convey in my own words a few revealing insights into our everyday lives. It may help in presenting a new perspective or a new insight on living and understanding everyday life

To purchase a copy, visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/835241-blinding-glimpses-of-the-obvious.

Hardcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 104 pages | ISBN 9781665730884

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 104 pages | ISBN 9781665730860

E-Book | 104 pages | ISBN 9781665730877

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, and Rakuten Kobo

About the Author

Rajan Jetley is the youngest professional ex-CEO of a major national airline and successful manager and entrepreneur over various businesses. Covering consumer products, hotels and restaurants, airlines and private equity. His professional experience spans over 50 years.

