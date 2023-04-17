Sylvan Learning Cuts Assessment Fee to $29 to Help Families Seeking Support after Continued Learning Loss

Nationally representative reports are illustrating continued academic deficits in America's students, and Sylvan is working to make support and recovery even more accessible.

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, the leading supplemental and enrichment education brand with more than 710 points of presence across the world and more than 40 years of providing students with proven results, will be offering a reduced national assessment fee. To support families who are still struggling after years of learning disruptions, Sylvan Learning will be offering its assessment for $29 rather than $199, from April 15 – May 15.

"The height of the pandemic was hard on students and parents," said Amy Przywara, Sylvan's chief marketing officer. "The transition to remote learning disrupted the daily classroom cadence, and many students fell behind during this period of satellite instruction. However, even after a full 'normal' school year, nationwide reports show that the majority of students are still far behind."

Sylvan has been a key resource for parents and students over the past four decades, but after the consequences of pandemic-related learning disruptions began to manifest, the proven results of the Sylvan model became even more crucial. While it will take years for this progress to be regained, the mode of support is equally as important. When working against years of academic challenges, students are best prepared to succeed when they receive consistent, personalized, high-dosage tutoring.

High-quality, high-dosage tutoring delivered in three or more 30-minute sessions each week, and with a teacher-student ratio no higher than 1:4, is a proven recovery strategy that has consistently been promoted by the Department of Education and proven by research. This approach is precisely the method Sylvan Learning has been honing for the past four decades.

The most recent National Assessment of Educational Programs (NAEP) scores show a nationwide decline in achievement, reflecting two decades of learning progress lost. As such, Sylvan has responded by offering its Sylvan Insight Assessment for $29 to all students. Normally, this assessment costs up to $199.

"Sylvan wants to help as many parents and students as possible during this time, and by offering this assessment at a very low cost, parents can get a better picture of how their student has fared in recent years," said Przywara. "The Assessment is a combination of computer-adaptive skill assessments, observations by trained and certified Sylvan teachers and attitude surveys. The results combined with the feedback from Sylvan's educational staff can help guide parents on what specific skills, beliefs or behaviors may be limiting growth for their child."

After the Insight Assessment, parents will have a clear picture of their children's educational needs and how Sylvan can address them. By slashing the price of the initial assessment, Sylvan hopes to make supplemental education more affordable and more accessible to reach the greatest number of families.

"Sylvan is offering a deep discount because we believe it's vitally important for all families to address academic challenges before even longer-term consequences arise," said Przywara. "Getting the assessment done is the first step to actually reversing the detrimental impact of COVID-19. Over the decades, Sylvan has developed proven strategies to take children who are behind and get them ahead of the curve and with their best foot forward toward college. We want to make it as easy as possible for all parents."

Sylvan is committed to helping parents get children the attention they need to recover from COVID-induced learning loss. Find the nearest Sylvan at https://www.sylvanlearning.com/.

