5G Core Market to Reach USD 4.7 Billion at a 13.60% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)
5G Core Market: Information by Component (Hardware (Solutions, Services: Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises)NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
The global 5G core market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 13.60% to reach USD USD 4.7 Billion by the end of 2030.
5G Core (5GC) is a cloud-native dual-mode combining Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and 5GC network functions to allow a common cloud-native platform for efficient Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and flawless 5G migration. 5G Core is at the center of a 5G mobile network, establishing reliable, secure network connectivity for end users and providing access to its services.
This domain handles various essential functions in the mobile network, including connectivity & mobility management, authentication & authorization, subscriber data management, policy management, and others. 5G Core network functions are agnostic to the underlying cloud infrastructure, allowing higher deployment agility and flexibility.
Increasing 5G implementations and the demand for additional support-building networks substantiate the market size. Also, the increasing demand for improved communication systems boosts 5G core market revenues. Additionally, advances in 5GC virtualization techniques, such as cloud-native and micro-service, increase the market size.
Key Players
Eminent market players profiled in the global 5G Core market report include
- Ericsson ( Sweden )
- Nokia ( Finland
- Huawei ( China )
- Samsung ( South Korea )
- ZTE ( China )
- Affirmed Networks ( US )
- Mavenir( US )
- IPLOOK ( China )
- Cisco( US )
- Oracle( US )
- HPE ( US )
- Athonet (Italy)
- Cumucore ( Finland)
- Casa Systems ( US )
- Druid Software( Ireland )
- Metaswitch( UK )
- NEC( Japan )
5G Core Market – Segments
The market report is segmented into components, deployment modes, network functions, end-users, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into solutions and services. The deployment mode segment is sub-segmented into on-cloud and on-premises.
The network functions segment is sub-segmented into SMF (session management function), AMF (access & mobility management function), UPF (user plane function), PCF (policy control function), NRF (NF repository function), NEF (network exposure function), UDM (unified data management), NSSF (network slice selection function), AF (application function), AUSF (authentication server function), and others.
The end-user segment is sub-segmented into telecom operators and enterprises. The region segment is sub-segmented into Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and rest-of-the-world.
5G Core Market – Regional Analysis
North America dominates the global 5G core market. The largest market share attributes to the increase in adoption of 5G networks in commercial & industrial setups and government organizations. Besides, the strong presence of well-established market players and technology development centers drives market growth. Additionally, substantial investments made in building 5G core and cloud technologies foster the market shares.
