Global Perimeter Security Market Emerging Trends Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Perimeter Security Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the perimeter security market. As per TBRC’s perimeter security market forecast, the perimeter security market size is expected to reach $95.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The increasing threat of terrorism and cross-border intrusions is expected to propel the growth of the perimeter security industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest perimeter security industry share. Major players in the perimeter security market include Honeywell, Axis Communications, Dahua Technology, Bosch Security, United Technologies, Southwest Microwave, Johnson Controls.

Perimeter Security Market Segments

1) By Component: System, Service

2) By System: Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Alarms and Notifications Systems, Other Systems

3) By Service: System Integration, Consulting, Risk Analysis and Analysis, Managed Security Services, Maintenance, and Support

4) By End-Use: Transportation, Commercial, Government, Military, Defense, Other End-Users

Perimeter security is a built-in multifunction system that monitors the environment and potential threats to give built-in perimeter protection. The perimeter security serves as a network's first line of defence against a variety of threats that could destroy linked systems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Perimeter Security Market Trends

4. Perimeter Security Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Perimeter Security Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

