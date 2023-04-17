Data Virtualization Market is Anticipated to Reach $ 21.4 Billion by 2030 | A CAGR 21.50%
Data Virtualization Market, By Data Consumers (Business Intelligence, Mobile Enterprises, Application Servers), By Vendors (Large Software vendors, Pure)NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data virtualization market is likely to witness significant gains in the current decade. Growing uptake and demand from all major industries, such as government, aerospace & defense, BFSI, aviation, and retails, would drive the market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global data virtualization market valuation will touch USD 21.4 billion by 2030, growing at a 21.50% CAGR throughout the review period (2022-2030).
The innovative and powerful data virtualization technology has enabled a wide range of implications. Data virtualization offers a cost-effective solution to augment and improve data moving to the cloud. Limitations such as complexity, performance, and security & governance in traditional means of moving and copying data, including data integration and extract transform load (ETL) techniques, are increasingly becoming apparent in today's data-intensive age.
Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4447
Data virtualization complements data integration methods, such as ETL, enterprise service bus (ESB), and enterprise applications integration (EAI), eliminating the need to move and copy data during cloud transition, giving agility and self-service capabilities to enterprises without compromising on security and governance. This, as a result, propels the adoption of data virtualization.
Data Virtualization improves data management and enhances data quality. The rising interest in data virtualization techniques that promise to make it simpler to build various applications substantiates the market growth. The introduction of IoT and digitalization, alongside technological advances and rising amounts of data generation are major trends impacting the market growth positively. The increasing demand for data virtualization in various organizations across the globe is a major growth driver for the market.
Key Players
Eminent market players profiled in the global Data Virtualization market report include
- IBM Corporation (U.S)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- Dell Corporation (U.S)
- Microsoft Corporation (U.S)
- VMware Inc. (U.S)
- Red Hat Inc. (U.S)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S)
- Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S)
Key Market Drivers
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Data Virtualization market due to rise in wireless technology in industrial operations.
Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Data Virtualization Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-virtualization-market-4447
Segmental Table:
By Type:
- Visitor machine
- Have a machine
- Type one hypervisor
- Type two hypervisor
- Paravirtualization apparatuses
By Organization Size:
- Huge ventures,
- Little and medium-sized enterprises
By Verticals:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunication
- Producing
- Medical care
- Government
Regional Analysis
Data Virtualization market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world and North America turns out to be holding the largest share of the market. Being the early adopter of innovative technologies, North America leads the space. Large organizations are facing the issues of right data at right time. Data architects are engaged in providing the operational data. North America holds most of the software giant’s Microsoft, cisco, Informatica, Denodo which also turn out to be the large software vendors for data virtualization.
Data virtualization market is driven by many different and interrelated technologies and trends which lastly affects the end users. Increase in the internet penetration rate has resulted in the collection of huge amount of data across different data warehouses, clouds, databases and others. This has ultimately created a requirement for the e – commerce companies to adopt the data virtualization. North America, especially US is the leader in e – commerce space and the internet usage. Being an early user of cloud services, North America leads data virtualization market upfront.
Ask To Expert: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/4447
Related Reports:
Threat Intelligence Market Research Report - Global Forecast 2030
Virtual Private Cloud Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2030
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 95953 92885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube