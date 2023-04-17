Global Wafer Processing Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wafer processing equipment market. As per TBRC’s wafer processing equipment market forecast, the global wafer processing equipment market size is expected to grow to $202.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the wafer processing equipment global market is due to increasing demand for consumer electronic devices. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest wafer processing equipment market share. Major players in the wafer processing equipment global market include Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials Inc., SPTS Technologies Limited.

Trending Wafer Processing Equipment Market Trend

Growing demand for miniaturized wafers with the improved performance of devices is a leading trend in the wafer processing equipment market. Semiconductor substrates such as wafers are thinned down to final thicknesses of tens of µm. Most of the semiconductor wafers such as those used in memory, CIS, and power applications are thinned down to 100 µm-200 µm. Further thickness reduction with the necessity to maximize the memory capacity of single packages, improved data transfer rates, and power consumption mostly fuelled by mobile applications is required in the case of memory devices. Standard memory devices such as 2D NAND/DRAM use silicon wafers that are thicker than 200 µm. By 2025, 3D stacked DRAM thickness is expected to keep reducing from 50 µm - 30 µm thick silicon substrates. Currently, BSI CIS wafers are the thinnest wafers across all applications with a thickness below 10 µm. Thus, ultra-smooth surfaces and thinner wafers for incorporation into the devices are continuously gaining popularity in recent years.

Wafer Processing Equipment Market Segments

• By Equipment Type: Oxidation Systems, Diffusion Systems, Epitaxial Reactors, Photolithography Equipment, Other Equipment Types

• By Application: MEMS, RFID, CMOS Image Sensor, Other Applications

• By End Use: Medical, Military, Solar, Industrial, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global wafer processing equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wafer processing equipment refer to equipment used to convert semiconductors such as gallium arsenide and crystalline silicon germanium into thin round slices, which can be used as a substrate for microelectronic devices.

Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides wafer processing equipment market forecast insights and wafer processing equipment market analysis on wafer processing equipment global market size, drivers and trends, wafer processing equipment industry major players, wafer processing equipment market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and wafer processing equipment market growth across geographies.

