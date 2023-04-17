Dairy Blends Market Overview 2023-2032: Market Size, Trends And Major Drivers

The Business Research Company's Dairy Blends Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Dairy Blends Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dairy blends market. As per TBRC’s dairy blends market forecast, the dairy blends market is expected to grow to $4.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The increase in milk production used for various dairy products is expected to propel the dairy blend industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest dairy blends industry share. Major players in the dairy blends industry include Cape Food Ingredients, All American Foods, Cargill Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Kerry Group, Royal FrieslandCampina NV.

Dairy Blends Market Segments

1) By Type: Dairy Mixture, Dairy/Non-Dairy Ingredients, Dairy As A Functional Ingredient, Dairy As A Carrier

2) By Form: Spreadable, Liquid, or Powder

3) By Flavor: Regular, Flavoured

4) By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

5) By Application: Ice Cream And Frozen Desserts; Sweet And Savory Snacks; Bakery And Confectionery; Infant Nutrition And Baby Food, Beverages; Meat and Seafood; Dietary Supplements

A dairy blend is a product created by blending milk fat in the form of cream with edible vegetable oil or oils, salt, and water, resulting in a solid or semi-solid emulsion, and the product. These can be good milk powder alternatives.

