Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Market Size Expected To Reach $11 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s “Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market. As per TBRC’s non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market forecast, the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market is expected to grow to $11.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The increased prevalence of neurological disorders and diseases is expected to propel the demand for non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices. North America is expected to hold the largest non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market share. Major players in the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices industry include Covidien PLC, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NeuroLogica Corp., NeuroWave Systems Inc.

Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Market Segments

1) By Type: Non-invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitor, Non-invasive Cerebral Edema Dynamic Monitor, Other Types

2) By Application: Cardiology, Urology, and Nephrology; Oncology; Gastroenterology; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Neurological Centers, and Other End Users

The term "non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices" refers to equipment that help monitor neuronal and electrical activity as well as the pressure around the brain. These devices aid in the analysis of blood flow rates in the brain's arteries and veins in cases of brain death, trauma-related brain injury, epilepsy, and other similar diseases.

