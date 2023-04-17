IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Global IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends And Competitors

IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring market. As per TBRC’s IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring market forecast, the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring market is expected to grow to $7.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The growing demand for advanced monitoring solutions is expected to propel the growth of the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring industry. North America is expected to hold the largest IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring industry share. Major players in the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring industry include Quectel Wireless Solution Co. Ltd., Fibocom Wireless Inc., Sierra Wireless Inc., Telit Corporate Group, u-blox AG, Sequans Communications.

IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Segments
1) By Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, NB-IoT, LoRa, SigFox, UWB, GNSS, and Other Connectivity Types
2) By Technology: Device Management, Application Management, and Network Management
3) By Application: Livestock Monitoring, Automotive, Railways, Aviation, Manufacturing, Cold Chain Monitoring, Other Applications

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8349&type=smp

IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring refers to a solution that uses IoT-enabled devices to track the location and position of assets and equipment. The major goal is to enable remote monitoring and control of an asset's geolocation and motions. It increases asset control efficiency while decreasing equipment loss.

Read More On The IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-based-asset-tracking-and-monitoring-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Trends
4. IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Drivers And Restraints
5. IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
IoT In Manufacturing (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

IoT In Public Safety Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-public-safety-global-market-report

IoT Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-engineering-services-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

You just read:

Global IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends And Competitors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Vacuum Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
Dairy Blends Market Overview 2023-2032: Market Size, Trends And Major Drivers
Global Electric Ironers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
View All Stories From This Author