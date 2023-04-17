Global IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends And Competitors

IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring market. As per TBRC’s IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring market forecast, the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring market is expected to grow to $7.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The growing demand for advanced monitoring solutions is expected to propel the growth of the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring industry. North America is expected to hold the largest IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring industry share. Major players in the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring industry include Quectel Wireless Solution Co. Ltd., Fibocom Wireless Inc., Sierra Wireless Inc., Telit Corporate Group, u-blox AG, Sequans Communications.

IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Segments

1) By Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, NB-IoT, LoRa, SigFox, UWB, GNSS, and Other Connectivity Types

2) By Technology: Device Management, Application Management, and Network Management

3) By Application: Livestock Monitoring, Automotive, Railways, Aviation, Manufacturing, Cold Chain Monitoring, Other Applications

IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring refers to a solution that uses IoT-enabled devices to track the location and position of assets and equipment. The major goal is to enable remote monitoring and control of an asset's geolocation and motions. It increases asset control efficiency while decreasing equipment loss.

