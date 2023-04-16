Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania: Outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD)

The Governments of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the United Republic of Tanzania declared their first outbreaks of Marburg virus disease (MVD), on 13 February 2023 and 21 March 2023, respectively.

The virus is transmitted from fruit bats to humans. Human-to-human transmission is possible through contact with body fluids (such as blood, saliva, urine, vomit, or faeces) of an infected person and contaminated surfaces or materials (such as bedding and clothing).

MVD symptoms can be very similar initially to other infectious diseases such as malaria or typhoid fever. The disease initially presents between 2 and 21 days after infection with a sudden onset of fever, muscle ache, and headache, often followed by sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, and a maculopapular rash which looks like red bumps on a flat, red patch of skin (around day 5). In severe and fatal forms, bleeding from damaged blood vessels (internal and external) is often accompanied by multi-organ failure.

Currently, there are no available vaccines or therapeutics. Early supportive treatment significantly improves survival and recovery from MVD.

Travellers to the affected areas, should practice strict standards of hygiene. To minimise the risk of infection they should:

· avoid contact with sick people who have symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, and rash

· avoid contact with bodily fluids (such as blood and other body fluids)

· avoid contact with dead bodies or items that have been in contact with dead bodies, participating in funeral or burial rituals

· avoid visiting healthcare facilities in the outbreak aeras for non-urgent medical care or for non-medical reasons

· avoid visiting traditional healers

· avoid contact with fruit bats and the caves and mines where they live

· avoid non-human primates (e.g., chimpanzees, gorillas)

People with recent travel history to or transit through Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania within the past 21 days who experience symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, sore throat, diarrhoea, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain or unexplained bleeding or bruising should phone ahead before going to a health facility if outside New Zealand. If in New Zealand, call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or call your local health provider for advice.

Based on available data, the overall risk of importation of the Marburg virus has been assessed as low.

Useful links:

Marburg (Marburg Virus Disease) | Marburg (Marburg Virus Disease) | CDC

Viral haemorrhagic fevers | Ministry of Health NZ

Posted:17 Apr 2023, 10:49