Arthur H Black Shares His Story Through His Book “Torpedoed Approaching from Port”

This book was written at the end of hostilities by a man d great resource, courage and resilience. Once finished it was put in the attic and lost until 2020 when Cynthia Black, his daughter in law discovered it when moving house.
A book of history and adventure by an officer in the British Merchant Navy, the story takes place mainly during WW2. It is a celebration of the courage and resolution of the crews of every cargo ship at sea at that time. They continued to do their work under constant attack by submarine and aircraft.
During an uncertain and dangerous time in the world, Arthur Black learned how to not only endure hardship but also accept it, as did all the others who demonstrated courage while navigating through extremely difficult circumstances in world history. Torpedoes Approaching from Port is the memoir of a master mariner as he experienced life on the seas as a deck officer during the Second World War and a cadet on a cargo ship in 1927. His diary of a voyage from Melbourne, Australia to Calleo., Peru, is an exciting, incredible revelation of real life on a sailing ship in 1927. A rough apprenticeship that created the man who wrote Torpedoes Approaching from Port.
Cynthia Black who edited and published this book says, “Read this account of real life at sea and you will be awe-inspired by the resilience, courage and dedication of these men who endured the dangers being at sea during WW2. The cover picture conveys the drama and danger, with cool heads at the helm.”
