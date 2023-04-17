Functional Flour Market Size Expected To Reach $84.43 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Functional Flour Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Functional Flour Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the functional flour GLOBAL market. As per TBRC’s functional flour market analysis, the functional flour market size is predicted to reach a value of $84.43 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.0 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the functional flour industry is due to ready-to-eat products. North America region is expected to hold the largest functional flour market share. Major players in the functional flour industry include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods plc.
Functional Flour Market Segments
● By Type: Speciality Flours, Enzyme-Treated, Gluten-Free, Extruded And Partially Transformed, Pre-Gelatinized, Pre-Cooked Flours
● By Raw Material: Maize, Rice, Wheat, Other Raw Materials
● By Application: Non-Food Applications; Bakery Products; Noodles And Pasta; Other Applications
● By Geography: The global functional flour industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Functional flours refer to specialist goods that undergo hydrothermal treatment for various uses in the food and beverage sector. They are healthier than regular ingredients and are used to create high-end culinary products. It is used for cleaner-label, healthier, and more nutrient-dense food, and feed products are available.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Functional Flour Market Trends
4. Functional Flour Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Functional Flour Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
